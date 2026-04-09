Spring deals from discounted power tools to affordable garden plants

PHOENIX — Spring is here, and retailers are rolling out promotions to help shoppers freshen up their outdoor spaces while protecting their wallets. From plants to grills to power tools, spring shopping is underway, with deals designed to get consumers ready for the season.

Some shoppers are looking for yard maintenance essentials, while others are thinking about backyard leisure.

"Right now, the weeds are coming up, so weed killer," Susan Contreras of Apache Junction, Arizona, said.

"Cookouts or little bonfires, stuff like that," Darcell Clarke, a resident of Coolidge, Arizona, said.

At the top of their lists is saving money.

"One hundred percent," Contreras said. “It’s definitely needed.”

Shoppers are embracing the seasonal deals.

At Paul’s Ace Hardware in Gilbert, Arizona, grills and outdoor cooking setups are in high demand.

"A lot of people like to cook outside. So I would say definitely grilling big market right now for us are pizza ovens and our Blackstone flat tops," Zach Johnson, Paul’s Ace Hardware Store Manager, said.

While some of those items can be an investment, smaller models come with smaller price tags.

"Very great pieces of equipment for people to use for years and years and years," Johnson said.

For those looking to step up their grilling game, the Ace Hardware stores nationwide are offering an exclusive line right now.

"Matt Pittman, with Meat Church here, offered a new selection of pecan chips, different cherry chunks," Johnson said. "He gave us an exclusive of our hickory rub.”

Spring is also prime time for simple home upgrades, including paint.

"Ben Moore does offer BOGO sales. We aren't currently running one now, but keep an eye out for those throughout the year," Johnson said.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

The tool aisle may offer some of the biggest savings right now. Ace Rewards members get $20 off Craftsman tools, and STIHL is offering $30 to $50 off.

"A lot of good sales too offer free batteries, which is a good investment for a lot of people, a battery can range to $350 a battery," Johnson said.

DEWALT also has a national sale for a string trimmer and blower.

"Retail Price is $349 and gives the customer an opportunity to get one of these four free tools," Johnson said. “This is a fantastic deal. The value of just one of those tools goes to about $229, which is just another addition to the lineup that you could have in your garage or shed outside.”

Garden sales are in bloom at Walmart. Stores offer a rainbow hue of flowers and plants.

"Our plants are ridiculously affordable, in my opinion,” Verrinia Kennedy, a Walmart Store Lead in Scottsdale, Arizona, said. “So we've got fruit trees as high as $40, but the majority of everything that you're going to see, as far as color goes and perennials, you're talking about $5.”

Shoppers can also find food to grow right in their backyards.

"Fresh vegetables and herbs. Almost all of these are going to be under $5," Kennedy said. "These guys [tomato plants] are still under $20, and you think about how much money that'll save you in the long run.”

Back in the aisles, shoppers say whether it’s plants, tools, or grilling supplies, spring sales can put a bounce in their step.

"It's super important,” Clarke said. “We want to save every dollar that we can.”

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