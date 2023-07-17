Smart Shopper deals and freebies of the week: Free pet adoptions, Hot Dog Day deals and more

Looking to save a few bucks? We all are!

Here are some of the best deals around the Valley this week (July 17-23, 2023):



McAlister’s Deli is giving away free 32-ounce Famous Teas on July 20. You can get sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with 1 flavor shot, or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry. Limit 1 per person in-store or 4 per order via website/app.

is giving away free 32-ounce Famous Teas on July 20. You can get sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with 1 flavor shot, or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry. Limit 1 per person in-store or 4 per order via website/app. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is offering free pet adoptions through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. The waived fees are available through July 31. Puppies can also be adopted for a reduced fee of $75. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchips, and vaccines. See adoptable pets here.

MCACC

is offering free pet adoptions through a BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. The waived fees are available through July 31. Puppies can also be adopted for a reduced fee of $75. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchips, and vaccines. See adoptable pets here. Four Peaks Brewing Co. is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day.

is offering $4 pints of beer anytime the temperature is above 104 degrees, now through Labor Day. White Castle : Get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here.

: Get $3 off a Crave Clutch through July 30. Get the coupons here. Barrio Brewing Co. is offering $2 off (regular $10) its popular Sonoran Hot Dog on Wednesday, July 19, for National Hot Dog Day. (Location: 5803 S. Sossaman Rd., Mesa)

Provided by Barrio Brewing Co

is offering $2 off (regular $10) its popular Sonoran Hot Dog on Wednesday, July 19, for National Hot Dog Day. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Miracle Mile Deli : Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July.

: Homemade milkshakes and ice cream floats are $6 (June 1- August 31) and try the Hot Dog Special (hot dog, fries and a drink) for $7 throughout July. Crust Simply Italian: Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis.

Get a $20 Bruschetta Board and Wine Bottle starting at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, have a Thursday date night starting at 5 p.m. with a $50 special for you and your date (appetizer, salad, entree and dessert), or get a $40 Summer Family Pack to-go with a 20" pizza, salad, garlic knots and cannolis. The Mission at Kierland Commons : Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials.

: Guac-tail Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. offers deals like half-off frozen margaritas, $2 Roasted Corn Gorditas, and $20 date specials. Free transportation to a heat-relief center : 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months.

: 2-1-1 Arizona and Arizona Public Service partnered up to offer free rides to cooling centers and emergency relief stations during summer months. Arizona Cardinals 2023 Training Camp: Want to see your Arizona Cardinals up close and personal before the new season begins? Admission and parking is FREE for Training Camp at State Farm Stadium. Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, July 19.

Want to see your Arizona Cardinals up close and personal before the new season begins? Admission and parking is FREE for Training Camp at State Farm Stadium. Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, July 19. Angry Crab Shack is adding 5 “wallet-friendly additions” to its menu. Starting July 17, Monday through Friday, all 16 locations will offer deals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy any of these dishes for $15: Cheeseburger, Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, Fried Lobster Roll, Popcorn Shrimp Basket or Shrimp and Crab Combo.

Angry Crab Shack

is adding 5 “wallet-friendly additions” to its menu. Starting July 17, Monday through Friday, all 16 locations will offer deals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy any of these dishes for $15: Cheeseburger, Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich, Fried Lobster Roll, Popcorn Shrimp Basket or Shrimp and Crab Combo. Live Nation’s Summer’s Live Promotion: Get 4 all-in tickets for $80 to select shows in the Valley. Pre-sales begin on July 18 followed by general on-sale from July 19 - August 1. Concerts that are part of the promotion include 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Big Time Rush, Chevelle, Counting Crows, Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones and Berlin, Lil Durk, Shinedown and more. Buy tickets here.

MORE SAVINGS: Hot summer 2023 deals and fun for families, kids in the Phoenix area

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.