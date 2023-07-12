Heading to Cardinals Training Camp? Here's what you need to know

GLENDALE, AZ — It seems like the NFL Draft was just yesterday, but Arizona Cardinals 2023 Training Camp is right around the corner!

Training camp is set to begin on Thursday, July 27, and it will run until Wednesday, August 9.

The team will again take part in the league's "Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29. The annual "Red & White Practice" will be held on Saturday, August 5.

Practice times vary, but generally will begin at 1:15 or 1:45 p.m. You can see a full schedule below.

Arizona Cardinals

Admission and parking will be free for all who attend, but a digital ticket will be required to get into the stadium. Once your tickets are reserved, you can access them through the Cardinals mobile app.

Tickets will become available to the team's season ticket holders at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 17. The general public can start reserving their tickets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Individuals can get up to four free tickets for practices while supplies last.

Practice times are subject to change. For the latest information on Cardinals Training Camp, click here.