Seniors and low-income families can get farmers market coupons

PHOENIX — The Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program advocates to make sure Arizona seniors and families have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Income-eligible seniors, as well as families receiving WIC benefits, can get a book of coupons to purchase Arizona-grown produce at a number of farmers markets scattered around the Valley.

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti stopped by the Roadrunner Park Farmers Market in North Phoenix to see how it all works.

"Everybody is really grateful," says Kathleen Porter, the manager for the Roadrunner Park Farmers Market. "Everybody is happy. Everybody wants to know how to get more people involved and get food into everyone's hands, and everybody wants to help their community."

Porter adds that it also helps Arizona farmers by making sure there are people purchasing their produce, even in the slower summer months.

Through grant funding, this year, income-eligible seniors and WIC recipients are able to get $100 in free coupons to use.

For more information on the program and where to sign up, head to their website.