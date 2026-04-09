Save money with a summer season pass for Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Great Wolf Lodge is offering season pass deals to help you save money on summer fun.

Starting Thursday, April 9, you can purchase Unlimited or Limited passes valid for visits between May 1 and August 31, 2026.



$450 (per person) Unlimited Pass : Valid any day of the week, with no blackout dates

: Valid any day of the week, with no blackout dates $120 (per person) Limited Pass: Valid Monday through Friday, with select blackout dates. (Blackout dates: Memorial Day (Monday, May 25), Thursday, June 18, Juneteenth (Friday, June 19), Friday, July 3, and all Saturdays and Sundays.)

A Full Day Pass normally sells for $50 per person, so only a few visits pay for the price of the season pass.

You can buy the passes here. The passes are only available for use at the Scottsdale resort.

IF YOU GO: 7333 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85258