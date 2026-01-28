Parents save big on youth sports gear by shopping secondhand in Phoenix

Parents are finding creative ways to manage the rising costs of youth sports by turning to secondhand equipment stores that offer significant savings.

Shelby Fregozo’s 7-year-old son, Miles, is learning to play lacrosse and says the expenses can add up quickly.

"His little stick was $50, helmet was $50," Fregozo said. "The part where we have to sign him up for the club fee is $300. That in itself is a lot for me with two kids."

Fregozo was among the many parents ABC15 saw shopping at Play It Again Sports, located off State Route 51 and Greenway Road, searching for equipment that fits both their children and their budgets.

Owner Chris Cantu says customers typically save about 50% compared to retail prices when buying used. The shop carries everything from golf clubs and baseball mitts to helmets and cleats.

Data from the Aspen Institute shows income plays a significant role in children's access to sports. Children in homes earning $100,000 or more are two times more likely to play travel sports than households making under $50,000.

While the secondhand store doesn't cover team fees, it helps reduce the financial burden for families supporting their young athletes.

If you have used items that you’re ready to part ways with, the store can buy them, or you can trade them in.