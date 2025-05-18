Made in America: Small business products at big retailers may save Smart Shoppers money

PHOENIX — May is National Small Business Month, and with tariffs in the spotlight, there is a renewed emphasis on buying local, but did you know that you can support small businesses at big box stores?

ABC15’s Smart Shopper team is breaking down how you can 'shop small' and save money.

Three siblings are behind an urban farm oasis nestled in Surprise, growing fresh produce.

“Our grandpa started EverKrisp Vegetables in 1972, and myself and my brothers are the third generation of local Arizona family farming,” said Abbie Etchart Fraser, EverKrisp Vegetables Inc. co-owner.

Now in its 53rd season, the family-owned farm grows all kinds of produce, including 7 million pounds of green cabbage each season that goes straight into Valley grocery stores.

“We're not having to rely on extra freight, extra miles,” Etchart Fraser said. “All of that really, really adds up. It probably puts at least two more dollars on a box of produce than if you were just able to get it here locally.”

EverKrisp Vegetables also grows in Mexico. They say that, while tariffs would have a big impact on those operations, the crops in Arizona would not be affected.

“Anything that's grown here that we're getting from the fields, we don't have to worry about any of those extra charges,” Etchart Fraser said.

So when the vegetables land on shelves at stores like Fry’s Food Stores, that translates into lower costs.

“Such a great value! It's every day, 99 cents a pound for cabbage,” said Dawn Baker, Fry's Food Expert.

More good news for Arizona shoppers: Most of the fresh produce on Fry’s shelves is grown locally.

“Over time, you're going to save a lot of money because your product doesn't have to travel as far,” Baker said.

It spans from affordable, healthy food for Smart Shoppers, to gut health for your four-legged friend!

“Are we going to pack some orders together?” Jessica Berger asked her great dane Luna, with a kiss.

Berger, founder and CEO of Bundle x Joy in Phoenix, launched her brand to make allergy- and guy-friendly dog food.

Last month, her small business got a big break, signing on to distribute at Walmart.

“We've made it simple, for less than $20, $17.97, you can get everything that you need, and you don't have to buy the food, the probiotic topper, the wet food,” Berger said.

Bundle x Joy also benefits from short shipping distances within the state.

“We're able to keep things really local,” Berger said. “That helps us to get the very best cost that we can pass on to the customer.”

Thanks to the distribution agreement, Bundle x Joy dog food is now found on shelves at 500 Walmart stores across the country.

Some other Arizona products at Walmart: Kettle Heroes artisan popcorn, made in Tempe, and My Nana’s tortilla chips from Glendale.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

“Walmart really believes in small business, and we love to be a part of our communities,” said Matt Carter, Walmart Store Manager.

It is why Walmart runs a Road to Open Call program, where small businesses can pitch their shelf-ready products.

“That is exclusively for U.S. vendors, for items that are produced, grown or assembled in the United States,” Carter said.

Walmart has several events going on for Small Business Month in May, before a big Open Call recruitment event October 7-8 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Many U.S.-made products came through the program and into Walmart stores. The company says 60% of Walmart’s U.S. suppliers are small businesses, and two-thirds of its total product is made in the U.S.

“I think you're going to see this more and more,” said Jim Rounds, Round Consulting Group President & CEO.

Rounds, an economist, says while this “Made in America” movement is not new, he expects more big companies to take on the strategy.

However, Rounds warns that even though something may be made domestically, a small business may still get its supplies from overseas, so the consumer is not immune to tariffs.

“You're going to still see a lot of lower-cost items still made overseas, because the labor in the U.S. would be far too expensive, far more than the cost of the tariffs,” Rounds said.

Still, shoppers tell ABC15 they are optimistic about saving a few bucks by buying local.

“Yay! Cilantro, local!” said Mary Meade of Phoenix, while picking out an EverKrisp Vegetables product at Fry’s.

“Everybody's trimming their budget,” added Bill Lawson of Phoenix.

“I prefer, definitely, to support a local business,” said Meade, while shopping with her dog Lily, and learning about Bundle x Joy at Walmart.