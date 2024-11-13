LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, fixings for families in need around the Valley

PHOENIX — If you need help putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table this holiday season, there are various options for low-cost or free meals around the Valley.

Below is a list of some locations that are accepting donations and offering holiday boxes or cooked meals:

Know of a giveaway or event we missed? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com.

—

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

Lerner & Rowe is giving away 3,500 holiday meal fixings to families in Phoenix and three other locations around the state.

One package will be given out per family on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nov. 15, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Dream City Church

13613 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

—

City of Mesa and United Food Bank’s Turkey Tuesday and distribution

How to donate:

You can donate a frozen turkey or cash on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Mesa Convention Center’s North Parking Lot from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. or online at www.feedaz.org.

In addition to frozen turkeys, City employees will also be collecting cash donations and canned goods to help benefit United Food Bank.

How to receive:

Its Thanksgiving food distribution will take place on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or when the food runs out, at the Mesa Convention Center.

Arizonans struggling to put food on the table this holiday season are invited to come to its drive-thru Thanksgiving food distribution and pick up a meal. Walk-up service will also be available for those without a vehicle. United Food Bank requests that attendees planning to pick up food bring some form of identification.

—

Thanksgiving Day Meal Service - St. Vincent de Paul

At each dining room, guests will enjoy roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, corn bread stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.



Phoenix Dining Room Thanksgiving Meals:

7- 8 a.m. 1075 W. Jackson Street, Phoenix This dining room’s lunchtime meal service will host the Champions for the Homeless Thanksgiving event with former NFL great Nick Lowery and volunteers, including NFL footballers serving meals. There will be live music and lots of fun!

Mesa Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. 49 W. Broadway Road, Mesa

El Mirage Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 14016 N. Verbena Street, El Mirage

Family Thanksgiving Meal

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 2120 S. 3rd Dr., Phoenix



—

St. Mary's Food Bank - Super Saturday Turkey Drive and other donations

St. Mary’s is putting out a call to all businesses, organizations, and individuals who can help to please help the food bank with donations of turkey, holiday food or cash donations.



You can drop off your turkey donation during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at locations in Phoenix (2831 N. 31 st Ave.) and Surprise (13050 West Elm St.). With a donation to www.stmarysfoodbank.org, $20 will put a turkey on the table for Thanksgiving.

Ave.) and Surprise (13050 West Elm St.). With a donation to www.stmarysfoodbank.org, $20 will put a turkey on the table for Thanksgiving. St. Mary’s annual Super Saturday Turkey Drive: On Saturday, Nov. 23. Food bank employees and volunteers will be at 22 Albertsons, Safeway, and St. Mary’s locations around the Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive your donations.

—

Salvation Army Northwest Valley Corps - Thanksgiving Day meal and holiday food boxes



Salvation Army Northwest Valley Corps is offering a Thanksgiving Day meal from 11:30 a.m. – 1 pm. at 17420 Ave of the Arts, Surprise, AZ 85378

Pick up a holiday food box from November 25-27 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Address: 17420 Ave of the Arts, Surprise, AZ 85378

—

West Valley turkey boxes

The City of Surprise released the following opportunities to get holiday meal food boxes:

