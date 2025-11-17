LIST: Free 2025 Thanksgiving meals, fixings for families in need around the Valley

If you need help putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table this holiday season, there are various options for low-cost or free meals around the Valley.
Below is a list of some locations that are accepting donations and offering holiday boxes or cooked meals:
Know of a drive or event we missed? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com.
Equality Health Foundation Healthy Fall Festival - Nov. 8
- Percy L. Julian School (2149 E Carver Dr., Phoenix)
- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 1,000 healthy bags with fresh produce, a turkey (while supplies last) and community resources will be given away
- There will also be holding free health screenings, including blood pressure, BMI, A1C, dental, and mental health
- More details available online.
Lerner and Rowe Gives Back - Nov. 16
- Grand Canyon University Campus (3300 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix)
- From 2 p.m. until supplies run out
- Grand Canyon University and Lerner and Rowe are partnering to provide 800 meal packages, plus family-friendly activities and giveaways
- They are also hosting an event in Tucson
- More details available online
United Food Bank Holiday Distribution - Nov. 19
- Mesa Convention Center (40 E 3rd Pl, Mesa)
- From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- A variety of seasonal foods will be provided for a traditional holiday meal.
- More information available here
Honor Health Desert Mission Turkey Distribution - Nov. 22
- Desert Mission Food Bank (9229 N 4th St, Phoenix)
- From 7 a.m. until supplies run out
- Groceries given out will include a frozen turkey along with three smaller bags of food
- More details available online
Black Chamber AZ Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway - Nov. 22
- American Legion (1624 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix)
- From 9 a.m. until supplies last
- More information available here
Thanksgiving for Phoenix - Nov. 23
- NPHX Church, 5757 N Central Ave, Phoenix
- Service starts at 2 p.m.
- Dinner bags will be given away that will have "everything you need for a Thanksgiving meal"
- More info available here
Vineyard Church North Phoenix Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway - Nov. 25
- Vineyard Church North Phoenix campus (6250 W Peoria Ave, Glendale)
- From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- There will be food baskets given away with the turkeys, along with clothing, games, and hot dog meals
- More details available online
Salvation Army Thanksgiving Day Community Event
- Phoenix Convention Center South Building (386 E Washington St, Phoenix)
- Doors open at 9 a.m., meal service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- There will be a hot turkey meal with all the fixings, along with football, live music, free haircuts, pet supplies, and other resources.
- For all veterans, families and neighbors in need.
- More details available online
St. Mary's Annual Turkey Drive
St. Mary’s Food Bank is asking for donations of turkeys, holiday food, or cash donations this holiday season. They're looking for thousands of turkeys as they anticipate feeding 24,000 families.
- You can drop off your turkey donation during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at locations in Phoenix (2831 N. 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 West Elm St.).
- Annual Albertsons/Safeway Super Saturday Turkey Drive on Saturday, Nov. 22. Food Bank employees and volunteers will be at Albertsons, Safeway, and St. Mary’s locations around the Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day to receive donations.
- With a monetary donation online, $25 will put a turkey on the table for Thanksgiving, the food bank says.
- Holiday distributions will be done from Nov. 24-26 in Phoenix and Surprise.