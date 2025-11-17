LIST: Free 2025 Thanksgiving meals, fixings for families in need around the Valley

If you need help putting a Thanksgiving meal on the table this holiday season, there are various options for low-cost or free meals around the Valley.

Below is a list of some locations that are accepting donations and offering holiday boxes or cooked meals:

Equality Health Foundation Healthy Fall Festival - Nov. 8



Percy L. Julian School (2149 E Carver Dr., Phoenix)

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1,000 healthy bags with fresh produce, a turkey (while supplies last) and community resources will be given away

There will also be holding free health screenings, including blood pressure, BMI, A1C, dental, and mental health

More details available online.

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back - Nov. 16



Grand Canyon University Campus (3300 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix)

From 2 p.m. until supplies run out

Grand Canyon University and Lerner and Rowe are partnering to provide 800 meal packages, plus family-friendly activities and giveaways

They are also hosting an event in Tucson

More details available online

United Food Bank Holiday Distribution - Nov. 19



Mesa Convention Center (40 E 3rd Pl, Mesa)

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A variety of seasonal foods will be provided for a traditional holiday meal.

More information available here

Honor Health Desert Mission Turkey Distribution - Nov. 22



Desert Mission Food Bank (9229 N 4th St, Phoenix)

From 7 a.m. until supplies run out

Groceries given out will include a frozen turkey along with three smaller bags of food

More details available online

Black Chamber AZ Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway - Nov. 22



American Legion (1624 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix)

From 9 a.m. until supplies last

More information available here

Thanksgiving for Phoenix - Nov. 23



NPHX Church, 5757 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Service starts at 2 p.m.

Dinner bags will be given away that will have "everything you need for a Thanksgiving meal"

More info available here

Vineyard Church North Phoenix Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway - Nov. 25



Vineyard Church North Phoenix campus (6250 W Peoria Ave, Glendale)

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be food baskets given away with the turkeys, along with clothing, games, and hot dog meals

More details available online

Salvation Army Thanksgiving Day Community Event



Phoenix Convention Center South Building (386 E Washington St, Phoenix)

Doors open at 9 a.m., meal service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a hot turkey meal with all the fixings, along with football, live music, free haircuts, pet supplies, and other resources.

For all veterans, families and neighbors in need.

More details available online

St. Mary's Annual Turkey Drive

St. Mary’s Food Bank is asking for donations of turkeys, holiday food, or cash donations this holiday season. They're looking for thousands of turkeys as they anticipate feeding 24,000 families.

