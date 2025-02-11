How to apply to get a free fence for your backyard pool

PHOENIX — If you're in need of a pool fence to help keep your family and others safe, you can apply to get a free one right now!

In 2024, ABC15 reported 21 drownings and 57 near-drownings involving children in the Valley. Those numbers were up from 12 drowning and 46 near-drowning incidents in 2023, and 13 drowning and 47 near-drowning incidents in 2022.

Eligible families living in Maricopa County can apply for a free pool fence through April 4, 2025. Spanish and English applications are available on the website.

Eligibility requirements:



Must have a child age 6 or under living in the home

Home must be owner-occupied; renters are not eligible

Family must reside within Maricopa County

Family must be income-qualified; participation in one of the following assistance programs will be used to verify income eligibility: Food Stamps, Medicaid, WIC, Energy Assistance, or Unemployment

If the family is not enrolled in one of the assistance programs, household income will be considered, and their 2024 tax return will be used to verify eligibility

This offer is through a partnership between Child Crisis Arizona, Salt River Project, State Farm, and the 493 Firefighter Foundation on its 4th Annual Pool Fence Safety Program.

The program is also offering free education and workshops for parents and caregivers aimed at saving lives.

To help keep your family safe, here are some precautions to take and things to know as you head out to pools, lakes, and other bodies of water this spring and summer:

