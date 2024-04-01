Free dental exams, National Burrito Day deals, resort stays, pickleball lessons and more

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, April 1-7.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is offering a summer early bird deal: 40% off stays between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The offer begins on April 1-May 15 for stay dates between May 24, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2024. Guests can book at scottsdaleprincess.com/earlybird.

Sweet Meal Deal (2 medium subs, 2 chips, and 2 small drinks) for just $16. This limited-time offer can only be redeemed on the Firehouse Subs app or website and is not redeemable in-restaurant or via third-party delivery. Baja Fresh is offering BOGO Burritos – buy one burrito, get one burrito free! The offer is valid from April 1–4. Use the code BURRITO2024 when placing an online order to get this limited-time offer. Must be a member or sign up for loyalty to use the offer.

is offering BOGO Burritos – buy one burrito, get one burrito free! The offer is valid from April 1–4. Use the code when placing an online order to get this limited-time offer. Must be a member or sign up for loyalty to use the offer. To celebrate National Burrito Day on April 4, all Someburros locations will have the Carnitas Burro for a limited-time offer: $7.95 with code: BURRO. Order at any Someburros location or through the Someburros App or by visiting www.Someburros.com.

locations will have the Carnitas Burro for a limited-time offer: $7.95 with code: BURRO. Order at any Someburros location or through the Someburros App or by visiting www.Someburros.com. TGI Fridays : Get six free boneless wings with your choice of sauce when you bring in and show your busted March Madness bracket. Get more details here.

: Get six free boneless wings with your choice of sauce when you bring in and show your busted March Madness bracket. Get more details here. Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Risas Kids Dental: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 6 at the Alhambra office (3542 W Camelback Rd.), families can get free dental exams for kids under 12 years old. No registration is required. All essential X-rays for children under 12 are at no additional cost if determined necessary by a doctor. Attendees under the age of 12 will be entered to win a free gaming console and a free braces giveaway. Every family attending with a child under 12 will receive $50 in “Risas Bucks,” which can be redeemed toward services at any of Risas’ Phoenix locations.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 6 at the Alhambra office (3542 W Camelback Rd.), families can get free dental exams for kids under 12 years old. No registration is required. All essential X-rays for children under 12 are at no additional cost if determined necessary by a doctor. Attendees under the age of 12 will be entered to win a free gaming console and a free braces giveaway. Every family attending with a child under 12 will receive $50 in “Risas Bucks,” which can be redeemed toward services at any of Risas’ Phoenix locations. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Portillo’s : On April 2, anyone who visits the Gilbert location can get a $1 piece of chocolate cake with the purchase of any entree (dine-in, drive-thru, take-out, or delivery online or in the app using promo code “GILBERTBDAY.”

: On April 2, anyone who visits the Gilbert location can get a $1 piece of chocolate cake with the purchase of any entree (dine-in, drive-thru, take-out, or delivery online or in the app using promo code “GILBERTBDAY.” On April Fool's Day, go to Bar Louie and enjoy a martini special that is no joke! Celebrate on Monday, April 1, with half-off martinis all day from open to close.

and enjoy a martini special that is no joke! Celebrate on Monday, April 1, with half-off martinis all day from open to close. Tocaya Modern Mexican : Email subscribers will get free chips and guacamole with any burrito purchase on April 4.

: Email subscribers will get free chips and guacamole with any burrito purchase on April 4. Mr. Brews: From April 7-13, get $8 beer flights and other daily promotions to celebrate National Beer Day.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans and seniors



Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.