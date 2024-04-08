Free coffee, bike rides, drink flights, pizza more Valley savings for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, April 8-14.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Grab your helmet! The 27 th Annual Glendale Family Bike Ride is on April 14 from 7 a.m. to noon at Historic Sahuaro Ranch Park. Register today for the free event that is open to bicyclists of all ages and skill levels. Riders can choose from these routes: Short (7 miles), Long (15 miles), and Extended (23 miles) as they enjoy scenic bike pathways, trails, parks and bridges in the park located at 9802 N. 59 th Ave. There will be snacks, demonstrations, vendors, games, inflatables, music, raffles, and more. The first 500 people to register and show up will get a free shirt. Everyone who completes the route will be rewarded with a participation medal.

is offering a summer early bird deal: 40% off stays between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The offer begins on April 1-May 15 for stay dates between May 24, 2024, and Sept. 2, 2024. Guests can book at scottsdaleprincess.com/earlybird. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.



Restaurants, stores and more deals



On April 8, Pizza Hut is offering large pizzas for just $12! This promotion is applicable for create-your-own (up to 10 toppings) or recipe pizzas and includes Thin ‘N Crispy®, Hand Tossed Pizza and Original Pan® Pizza. The offer is valid for carryout, dine-in and delivery.

is offering large pizzas for just $12! This promotion is applicable for create-your-own (up to 10 toppings) or recipe pizzas and includes Thin ‘N Crispy®, Hand Tossed Pizza and Original Pan® Pizza. The offer is valid for carryout, dine-in and delivery. Pedal Haus Brewery celebrates its 8-year anniversary at all Valley locations and celebrates Pat Tillman with the Pat’s Run Afterparty at its Tempe location , all on April 13! Enjoy food and drink specials available from 12- 7 p.m., like $8 Steins, $4 Day Drinker Light Lagers, and $8 Happy Burger and Brats. The Pat’s Run Afterparty will take place at the Tempe location (730 S Mill Ave #102, Tempe, AZ 85281), which opens early at 9 a.m.

will be giving out free eclipse glasses on April 8 while guests can enjoy some delicious cosmic brews and cocktails. Duck Donuts : Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich.

: Available in-shop only Monday through Friday from opening until 11 a.m., throughout the month of April, guests can get a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any two donuts or a breakfast sandwich. Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Mr. Brews: From April 7-13, get $8 beer flights and other daily promotions to celebrate National Beer Day.

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

