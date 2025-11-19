FBI alert: Scammers targeting holiday shoppers with fake delivery and bank messages

As we head into the busy holiday shopping season, it also happens to be International Fraud Awareness Week.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans lose billions of dollars every year during the holidays.

Fake shipping notification text messages are one of the major scams.

They often look identical to the real thing, and investigators say bogus online stores and fake charity links are also becoming harder to spot as scammers get more sophisticated.

The FBI is also warning about what it calls “urgent message” scams. These show up as texts or emails and appear to come from a delivery company, a store, or even your bank. They use language designed to make you panic and click before you think.

Messages may say things like:



“Your package cannot be delivered click here to confirm,”

“Suspicious activity detected, verify now,”

“Your account will be frozen in 30 minutes,”

or “Your order has been flagged, update payment.”

That sense of urgency, the FBI says, is the red flag.

Once you click, you’re taken to a fake website built to steal your personal information or your money.

The biggest takeaway? If any message tries to make you act immediately, slow down. Don’t click the link. Go directly to the company’s official website or app to verify whether the alert is real.

And remember, a legitimate business or charity will never pressure you into making a quick decision.