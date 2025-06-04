Dermatologist shares tips on finding affordable skincare dupes that actually work

As summer approaches, many consumers are looking for ways to protect their skin without breaking the bank. Finding affordable alternatives to expensive skincare products—known as "dupes"—can help shoppers save money while still maintaining their skincare routine.

Viola Lucero, ABC15's Smart Shopper, has been dedicated to skincare since she was a teenager.

"I have been into my skin since I was 14 years old," Lucero said, noting that her interest began when her mother became a Mary Kay representative.

"I would steal her stock and, like, put on all the, you know, wrinkle-free creams that I could find, even though I didn't have wrinkles at the time! But it taught me to have a skincare routine every day," Lucero said.

However, maintaining a quality skincare regimen can be expensive.

"Sometimes I would like to maybe not have to pay that much," Lucero said.

Dr. Toni Stockdon of Stockdon Dermatology says consumers can find savings in certain product categories.

"Your cleansers are going to be one area that you can probably save," Stockdon said.

The dermatologist recommends starting with more affordable brands and working your way down if needed.

"I would kind of start to play with, OK, I kind of like Neutrogena. Is that in my budget? Maybe. If that's not, then look to see where the store brand is that's exactly like mimicking it, or duping it. And see if that works for you," Stockdon said.

According to Stockdon, retailers like Costco and Walmart offer numerous dupes that are essentially identical to name-brand products.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

"They're the same product. They're the same manufacturer. They say that it's from them. But it's actually a true dupe," Stockdon said.

For consumers wondering how to identify effective dupes, Stockdon recommends comparing ingredients.

"If you have a pricey product that you've tried and you just love, look at the ingredients. You can go to the store, you can go to your dermatologist, your aesthetician, and we can help to guide you with what your budget is," Stockdon said.

Several Valley retailers currently have skincare products on sale for summer. Target is offering "buy one, get one 25% off" on sunscreen. Fry's weekly digital deal includes Neutrogena sunscreen lotion for $8.99. Walmart carries E.L.F products that offer significant savings—a $38 primer and sunscreen combination has an E.L.F. alternative for just $14.

Stockdon notes that most store brands provide good value for the money.

"Most of the store brands are going to last you a good two to three months," Stockdon said.

However, there's one skincare product that Stockdon insists everyone should prioritize in their budget: sunscreen.

By finding the right dupes, consumers can effectively protect both their skin and their wallets this summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.