DEALS: Thrifting deals, pet adoptions, pickleball and more Valley deals for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, August 12-18.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Arizona Humane Society : All adoptable dogs 50+ pounds and critters are available for adoption at no cost. The deal is valid at all three campus locations. See adoptable pets here.

Now through the end of August, Grimaldi's Pizzeria is offering free delivery. Guests who place their order online at grimaldispizzeria.com will receive waived delivery fees for the entire month. Grimaldi's Pizzeria also has meal deals, like their Pizza Night Meal Deal. Deal #1 includes one traditional 16" pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and two fountain drinks for $31. Deal #2 includes two traditional 16" pizzas, a large house or Caesar salad, and four fountain drinks. The Sweet Deal includes one traditional 16" pizza, a small house or Caesar salad, and your choice of dessert.

ATL Wings is giving away a free medium Kool-Aid to guests who purchase a 10- or 12-piece wing order on Friday, Aug. 16.

Hope's Closet is celebrating National Thrift Shop Day on August 17 with deals that include the entire store being 50% off, and guests entering for a drawing to win a 50% coupon good for all of September. Customers who donate can enter for a one-time 50% coupon good until August 31.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Urban Agave : Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 2-6 p.m.

: Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 2-6 p.m. Queen Creek Olive Mill : Summer deals include 15% off breakfast (excluding drinks) from 8-9 a.m., $2 off gelato scoops and $3 off beer and wine by the glass (2 p.m.-close), Board & Bottle for $25 and more.

: Summer deals include 15% off breakfast (excluding drinks) from 8-9 a.m., $2 off gelato scoops and $3 off beer and wine by the glass (2 p.m.-close), Board & Bottle for $25 and more. The Italian Daughter : Through October 15, get $10 dishes from 2-5 p.m. happy hour. They also have daily deals like $5 martinis on Mondays, $5 tortellini on Tuesdays, half off wine on Wednesdays and more.

: Through October 15, get $10 dishes from 2-5 p.m. happy hour. They also have daily deals like $5 martinis on Mondays, $5 tortellini on Tuesdays, half off wine on Wednesdays and more. Streets of New York : Try their ‘Slice of Summer’ promotion with $5 rotating gourmet slice specials, available exclusively throughout July and August! Available for dine-in, takeout or online ordering.

: Try their ‘Slice of Summer’ promotion with $5 rotating gourmet slice specials, available exclusively throughout July and August! Available for dine-in, takeout or online ordering. Portillo’s : Starting June 26, on Wednesdays, try a Chicago-style Hot Dog for just $1 with the purchase of a regular-priced entree. Limit 10 per ticket.

: Starting June 26, on Wednesdays, try a Chicago-style Hot Dog for just $1 with the purchase of a regular-priced entree. Limit 10 per ticket. Desert Ridge Marketplace restaurant deals : Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here.

: Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here. Pedal Haus Brewery is offering a Baja Shrimp Taco special that includes 2 fried shrimp tacos, chips and salsa and a Beach Cruiser Mexican Lager for only $12 all summer long! Valid at locations in Tempe, Downtown Phoenix and Chandler.

The Sicilian Baker is launching its Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour at all three Valley locations Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Get a $2 scoop of gelato and a mini cannoli for only $1!

is launching its Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour at all three Valley locations Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Get a $2 scoop of gelato and a mini cannoli for only $1! Chompie’s is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid through September 30 during restaurant hours.

is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid through September 30 during restaurant hours. Tipsy Egg: Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas!

Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas! Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Macayo’s Mexican Food: Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10.

Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks.

at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks. Twin Peaks : From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers.

: From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers. STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Free pet microchips are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here.

are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here. La Madeleine is introducing its guest favorite Salade Sampler at a new low price. Through September 3, enjoy the Salade Sampler deal, which includes a choice of three soups or salads and a Mango Tea for just $9.99.

Streets of New York : Kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any dinner-sized salad, pasta entrée, sandwich or 10-inch or larger whole pizza! Offer valid through August 27 for children 12 and under for dine-in only.

: Kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any dinner-sized salad, pasta entrée, sandwich or 10-inch or larger whole pizza! Offer valid through August 27 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Roaring Fork: Enjoy All Night, All Summer Happy Hour - from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday - with discounted menu items, $7 frozen margaritas, and more. The deals run through Labor Day, Sept 2.

Enjoy All Night, All Summer Happy Hour - from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday - with discounted menu items, $7 frozen margaritas, and more. The deals run through Labor Day, Sept 2. Big’s American Bar & Grill is introducing new daily specials and happy hour offerings, like $2 sliders and sides on Mondays, $2 street tacos on Tuesdays, $10 for 10 wings on Wednesdays, $9 ribs and fries on Thursdays, and more.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include: U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

Things to do



Arizona Science Center is offering general entry for $15 when temperatures are projected or hit 115º or higher. The deal is valid in July and August from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Redeemable on-site only with promo code “HEATWAVE”.

is offering general entry for $15 when temperatures are projected or hit 115º or higher. The deal is valid in July and August from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Redeemable on-site only with promo code “HEATWAVE”. Chompie’s Phoenix Sublime Nights Local Life : On the second Friday of each month through September, check out a pop-up marketplace inside the restaurant featuring local vendors. Diners can get 20% off their restaurant bill when they show a receipt from one of the vendors. The event is at the 3212 E. Cactus Rd. location from 5-8 p.m.

: On the second Friday of each month through September, check out a pop-up marketplace inside the restaurant featuring local vendors. Diners can get 20% off their restaurant bill when they show a receipt from one of the vendors. The event is at the 3212 E. Cactus Rd. location from 5-8 p.m. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Planet Fitness : From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. Learn more here.

: From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. Learn more here. Kids Bowl Free: Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer.

Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer. Puttshack in Scottsdale is offering summer deals! Get BOGO Mini Golf on Mondays and earn gift cards when you score 550 or higher. Learn more here.

in Scottsdale is offering summer deals! Get BOGO Mini Golf on Mondays and earn gift cards when you score 550 or higher. Learn more here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.



