DEALS: Tequila Day discounts, BOGOs, free films and more Valley deals for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, July 22-28.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Streets of New York : Celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ with a gift card promotion. Through July 27, spend $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus card and spend $100 in gift cards to get a $20 bonus card. Gift Cards are available for purchase in stores at all Streets of New York locations and may only be redeemed in-store.

: Celebrate ‘Christmas in July’ with a gift card promotion. Through July 27, spend $50 in gift cards to get a $10 bonus card and spend $100 in gift cards to get a $20 bonus card. Gift Cards are available for purchase in stores at all Streets of New York locations and may only be redeemed in-store. Over Easy : For ‘Christmas in July,’ when you purchase an Over Easy gift card online, get 20% off with code GCJULY . Deal valid July 21-28 for online purchase, with no limit.

: For ‘Christmas in July,’ when you purchase an Over Easy gift card online, get 20% off with code . Deal valid July 21-28 for online purchase, with no limit. Macayo’s Mexican Food : Celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24 with $7 Beeritas and Margarita Flights, available all day.

: Celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24 with $7 Beeritas and Margarita Flights, available all day. Z’Tejas: On July 24, from 3-6 p.m., get $6 house margaritas and $2 off all other margaritas, plus discounted beer and wine.

On July 24, from 3-6 p.m., get $6 house margaritas and $2 off all other margaritas, plus discounted beer and wine. Twin Peaks : On July 24, get $6 house margaritas, $10 Corazon tequila sunrise, $10 Casamigos Pool Party Margaritas, and other drink deals.

: On July 24, get $6 house margaritas, $10 Corazon tequila sunrise, $10 Casamigos Pool Party Margaritas, and other drink deals. El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina : Get all-day happy hour deals under $10 on July 24.

: Get all-day happy hour deals under $10 on July 24. Urban Agave : Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 2-6 p.m.

: Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 2-6 p.m. Roaring Fork : Get $9 margaritas and other discounted cocktails starting at 4 p.m. on July 24.

: Get $9 margaritas and other discounted cocktails starting at 4 p.m. on July 24. 18 Degrees: In the spirit of National Tequila Day on July 24, get $5 classic margaritas from open to close.

In the spirit of National Tequila Day on July 24, get $5 classic margaritas from open to close. Del Taco: Get buy one, get one free Bean & Cheese Burritos on July 24, also known as National Drive Thru Day.

Get buy one, get one free Bean & Cheese Burritos on July 24, also known as National Drive Thru Day. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex: Get a FREE mangonada drink (one per customer) on July 22 to celebrate National Mango Day.

Get a FREE mangonada drink (one per customer) on July 22 to celebrate National Mango Day. White Castle : BOGO free small shake after 8 p.m. from June 20-23. (online orders use code SUMMER)

: BOGO free small shake after 8 p.m. from June 20-23. (online orders use code SUMMER) The Rosticceria : Try ‘BYO Milkshake Mondays’ where guests can create their own milkshakes for 50% off from start to finish with over 40 toppings offered including toasted marshmallows, sprinkles, gummy bears, Oreo cookies and anything else you could possibly dream of! Offer available every Monday in July.

: Try ‘BYO Milkshake Mondays’ where guests can create their own milkshakes for 50% off from start to finish with over 40 toppings offered including toasted marshmallows, sprinkles, gummy bears, Oreo cookies and anything else you could possibly dream of! Offer available every Monday in July. 18 Degrees Bar & Grill : July is National Ice Cream Month and for the whole month of July, when guests purchase any two burgers on the menu, they will receive a free Juicy Oasis shake to share.

: July is National Ice Cream Month and for the whole month of July, when guests purchase any two burgers on the menu, they will receive a free Juicy Oasis shake to share. Noodles & Company : Rewards members get a $1 side Mac with a $15 purchase all month long.

: Rewards members get a $1 side Mac with a $15 purchase all month long. Queen Creek Olive Mill : Summer deals include 15% off breakfast (excluding drinks) from 8-9 a.m., $2 off gelato scoops and $3 off beer and wine by the glass (2 p.m.-close), Board & Bottle for $25 and more.

: Summer deals include 15% off breakfast (excluding drinks) from 8-9 a.m., $2 off gelato scoops and $3 off beer and wine by the glass (2 p.m.-close), Board & Bottle for $25 and more. The Italian Daughter : Through October 15, get $10 dishes from 2-5 p.m. happy hour. They also have daily deals like $5 martinis on Mondays, $5 tortellini on Tuesdays, half off wine on Wednesdays and more.

: Through October 15, get $10 dishes from 2-5 p.m. happy hour. They also have daily deals like $5 martinis on Mondays, $5 tortellini on Tuesdays, half off wine on Wednesdays and more. Streets of New York : Try their ‘Slice of Summer’ promotion with $5 rotating gourmet slice specials, available exclusively throughout July and August! Available for dine-in, takeout or online ordering.

: Try their ‘Slice of Summer’ promotion with $5 rotating gourmet slice specials, available exclusively throughout July and August! Available for dine-in, takeout or online ordering. Portillo’s : Starting June 26, on Wednesdays, try a Chicago-style Hot Dog for just $1 with the purchase of a regular-priced entree. Limit 10 per ticket.

: Starting June 26, on Wednesdays, try a Chicago-style Hot Dog for just $1 with the purchase of a regular-priced entree. Limit 10 per ticket. Desert Ridge Marketplace restaurant deals : Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here.

: Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here. Pedal Haus Brewery is offering a Baja Shrimp Taco special that includes 2 fried shrimp tacos, chips and salsa and a Beach Cruiser Mexican Lager for only $12 all summer long! Valid at locations in Tempe, Downtown Phoenix and Chandler.

is offering a Baja Shrimp Taco special that includes 2 fried shrimp tacos, chips and salsa and a Beach Cruiser Mexican Lager for only $12 all summer long! Valid at locations in Tempe, Downtown Phoenix and Chandler. The Sicilian Baker is launching its Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour at all three Valley locations Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Get a $2 scoop of gelato and a mini cannoli for only $1!

is launching its Gelato and Cannoli Happy Hour at all three Valley locations Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Get a $2 scoop of gelato and a mini cannoli for only $1! Chompie’s is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid through September 30 during restaurant hours.

is offering a ‘Buy $20 and get 20% off’ seasonal special. Anyone who shows a dine-in receipt of $20 or more will receive 20% off a purchase of bakery or deli items. This deal is valid through September 30 during restaurant hours. Tipsy Egg: Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas!

Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas! Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Macayo’s Mexican Food: Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10.

Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks.

at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks. Twin Peaks : From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers.

: From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers. STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Peter Piper Pizza is offering food and game deals for families this summer. The Double Up deal features two large, one-topping pizzas starting at $25.99. Through July 28, Guests can also purchase an $8 Game Play promotion, which includes a funpass card, good for 30 minutes of unlimited play, with any lunch buffet purchase Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet starts at $7.99 for children under 10 and $9.99 for adults.

is offering food and game deals for families this summer. The Double Up deal features two large, one-topping pizzas starting at $25.99. Through July 28, Guests can also purchase an $8 Game Play promotion, which includes a card, good for 30 minutes of unlimited play, with any lunch buffet purchase Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The all-you-can-eat lunch buffet starts at $7.99 for children under 10 and $9.99 for adults. Free pet microchips are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here.

are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here. La Madeleine is introducing its guest favorite Salade Sampler at a new low price. Through September 3, enjoy the Salade Sampler deal, which includes a choice of three soups or salads and a Mango Tea for just $9.99.

is introducing its guest favorite Salade Sampler at a new low price. Through September 3, enjoy the Salade Sampler deal, which includes a choice of three soups or salads and a Mango Tea for just $9.99. Pita Jungle is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion! Kids can build their own meal by choosing a grain or carb, a vegetable, and a protein along with a side of seasonal fruit and a kids-sized drink. Available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July, kids can eat for free with purchase of an entrée. The offer must be mentioned at time of order and is for children 12 and under for dine-in only.

is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion! Kids can build their own meal by choosing a grain or carb, a vegetable, and a protein along with a side of seasonal fruit and a kids-sized drink. Available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July, kids can eat for free with purchase of an entrée. The offer must be mentioned at time of order and is for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Streets of New York : Kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any dinner-sized salad, pasta entrée, sandwich or 10-inch or larger whole pizza! Offer valid through August 27 for children 12 and under for dine-in only.

: Kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any dinner-sized salad, pasta entrée, sandwich or 10-inch or larger whole pizza! Offer valid through August 27 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Koibito Poke : Now through July 31, kids can eat free seven days a week after 4 p.m. with the purchase of any size poke bowl. The kid’s menu includes one scoop of protein, one sauce, two toppings and a garnish. Koibito Poke even offers kid-friendly protein options including chicken and tofu. The kid’s bowl is complete with a kid-sized drink and a dessert. Offer valid for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Six Valley locations.

: Now through July 31, kids can eat free seven days a week after 4 p.m. with the purchase of any size poke bowl. The kid’s menu includes one scoop of protein, one sauce, two toppings and a garnish. Koibito Poke even offers kid-friendly protein options including chicken and tofu. The kid’s bowl is complete with a kid-sized drink and a dessert. Offer valid for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Six Valley locations. Mici Italian : For loyalty members, kids 12 and under eat for just $2 all day, every day at the quick-casual restaurant with an adult purchase. Promotion available for dine-in orders only. Mici Italian also offers a lunch special Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for only $9.99 which includes any 10-inch pizza and a fountain drink.

: For loyalty members, kids 12 and under eat for just $2 all day, every day at the quick-casual restaurant with an adult purchase. Promotion available for dine-in orders only. Mici Italian also offers a lunch special Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for only $9.99 which includes any 10-inch pizza and a fountain drink. Los Sombreros : Now through July 31, for Los Sombreros ‘Los Amigos Rewards’ members, kids 12 and under can eat for just $2 all day every day with an adult entrée purchase.

: Now through July 31, for Los Sombreros ‘Los Amigos Rewards’ members, kids 12 and under can eat for just $2 all day every day with an adult entrée purchase. Hall of Frames Desert Ridge Marketplace: 50% custom framing orders with museum glass for the full month of July.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors



From July 11-24, all local school and district employees, as well as homeschool instructors, can get free admission to the Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill. Just show your ID at any of the Chandler, Gilbert, or Tempe locations to get the deal. This offer is valid for any new releases Monday through Thursday and screenings before 5 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Just show your ID at any of the Chandler, Gilbert, or Tempe locations to get the deal. This offer is valid for any new releases Monday through Thursday and screenings before 5 pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) At Four Peaks, teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday through July 30.

teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday through July 30. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include: U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

Things to do



Arizona Science Center is offering general entry for $15 when temperatures are projected or hit 115º or higher. The deal is valid in July and August from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Redeemable on-site only with promo code “HEATWAVE”.

is offering general entry for $15 when temperatures are projected or hit 115º or higher. The deal is valid in July and August from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Redeemable on-site only with promo code “HEATWAVE”. Chompie’s Phoenix Sublime Nights Local Life : On the second Friday of each month through September, check out a pop-up marketplace inside the restaurant featuring local vendors. Diners can get 20% off their restaurant bill when they show a receipt from one of the vendors. The event is at the 3212 E. Cactus Rd. location from 5-8 p.m.

: On the second Friday of each month through September, check out a pop-up marketplace inside the restaurant featuring local vendors. Diners can get 20% off their restaurant bill when they show a receipt from one of the vendors. The event is at the 3212 E. Cactus Rd. location from 5-8 p.m. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Planet Fitness : From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. Learn more here.

: From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. Learn more here. Kids Bowl Free: Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer.

Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer. Puttshack in Scottsdale is offering summer deals! Get BOGO Mini Golf on Mondays and earn gift cards when you score 550 or higher. Learn more here.

in Scottsdale is offering summer deals! Get BOGO Mini Golf on Mondays and earn gift cards when you score 550 or higher. Learn more here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

