Free fun for all ages: Glendale celebrating Parks and Recreation Month with daily activities

GLENDALE, AZ — Looking for some free, family-friendly fun? Look no further than the City of Glendale!

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month in July with a variety of activities every day.

There’s something for everyone: you can take part in free astronomy classes in the evening, paint and eat pizza with fellow teens, watch Moana on the big screen, attend an adult Ice Cream Social, climb a rock wall, do arts and crafts, and more.

Even if you don’t want to leave your house, there are instructor-led and free-play ideas to take part in from the comfort of your living room.

See their full activity calendar in both English and Spanish online here.

Plus, if you check off the activities as you go, you can bring the calendar back to any Glendale center for a Family Play Date on July 26 to get prizes.

Learn more about each event here.

One thing to note, according to their website: 'All of the National Parks and Recreation Month events are FREE, but registration may be required for some of the activities."

