DEALS: Senior tech classes, milkshakes and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, October 14-20.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Red Robin is celebrating National Dessert Day on Oct. 14 by offering $4 Monster Milkshakes!

Brody’s Italian is opening at 11:30 a.m. starting Oct. 14 for lunch. You can get the combo deal (half salad, half sandwich, and soft drink) for $18 every day from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Get a medium Lemonade Refresher with any donut for just $5 from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the year. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Grand Canyon University students can get 10% off their bill when they show their school IDs.

Enjoy Girls Night Out (GNO) every Wednesday for just $25! You’ll get a bottle of wine, a hummus plate or cheese crisp, and other sharables. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi’s famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4.

The Italian Daughter: Now through October 15, guests can order $10 favorites from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The $10 menu features delicious dishes like old-school baked ziti, short rib bruschetta, margherita pizza, chicken parmesan hero, and more.

Enjoy a complimentary 5-oz. glass of house red or house white wine with the purchase of any pasta dish. For those looking for a quick meal, Twin Peaks is offering a soup and salad for $8.99 and a half sandwich & soup or salad for $10.99.

is offering a soup and salad for $8.99 and a half sandwich & soup or salad for $10.99. Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Urban Agave : Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m.

: Through October 15, get $10 dishes from 2-5 p.m. happy hour. They also have daily deals like $5 martinis on Mondays, $5 tortellini on Tuesdays, half off wine on Wednesdays and more. Desert Ridge Marketplace restaurant deals : Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here.

: Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

: From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers. STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Free pet microchips are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here.

is introducing new daily specials and happy hour offerings, like $2 sliders and sides on Mondays, $2 street tacos on Tuesdays, $10 for 10 wings on Wednesdays, $9 ribs and fries on Thursdays, and more. From now until October 31, when shopping at Central and West Valley Spirit Halloween locations, use the promo code 'CARING24' or present this coupon at checkout to save 10% and give 10% to Phoenix Children’s family-centered programs.

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include: the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



SeniorTechPal and Chandler’s Golden Neighbors Program are holding a free event from 9-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 at ASU Chandler Innovation Center (249 E. Chicago St.). Attendees will be able to learn tech-savvy tips for phones, laptops, tablets and more, and get a light breakfast. Interested attendees may RSVP to the city’s Neighborhood Programs Office at 480-782-4362, neighborhood.programs@chandleraz.gov, or online at chandleraz.gov/GoldenNeighbors

: Enjoy free hour-long workout classes at Tempe Marketplace at 10 a.m. on Oct. 20 (Pure Barre) and Oct. 27 (Die Trying). You can reserve a spot here. Christmas at the Princess: Get early bird pricing on tickets through October 31. Get 40% off self-parking, general admission, the Ultimate Santa Experience and Aurora Ice: Christmas Classics here. You can also get a 30% discount on overnight stays during Christmas at the Princess, as well as up to $150 discount on fire tables and igloos.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.

offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport. Arizona State Fair: Check out discounts and deals to take advantage of at the State Fair!

