DEALS: Pi Day pizza, pets, wellness event, and more Valley discounts

Scramble: Kids eat free March 10-14! Get a free kids meal with the purchase of a regularly priced adult meal.

Bar Louie is offering flatbread pizzas for $8-9 on Pi Day, March 14, from 3-6 p.m.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria is offering a Pi Day deal on March 14 — get a giant, New York-style slice of pizza for $3.14!

Shake Shack

Now through March 15, Shake Shack is offering its first-ever combo meal for $9.99. Add a Chicken Shack, small soda and order of classic fries to cart, and use code “CHICKEN” when checking out on the app, website or in-store kiosk to get the deal. Limit one-time use per order.

is offering its first-ever combo meal for $9.99. Add a Chicken Shack, small soda and order of classic fries to cart, and use code “CHICKEN” when checking out on the app, website or in-store kiosk to get the deal. Limit one-time use per order. Peter Piper Pizza : Get a personal cheese pizza on Pi Day (March 14) for just $3.14.

: Get a personal cheese pizza on Pi Day (March 14) for just $3.14. Friends for Life Animal Rescue is hosting its bi-annual Microchip-a-thon on March 15 from 8-11 a.m. Head to the Subaru Superstore (1050 S. Gilbert Rd., Chandler) with your dog or cat that needs microchipped. Walk-ins only, no appointments. There will also be DAPP vaccines for dogs, which vaccinates against Parvo and canine distemper. Call Friends for Life at 480-497-8296 or email info@azfriends.org for more details.

is hosting its bi-annual on March 15 from 8-11 a.m. Head to the Subaru Superstore (1050 S. Gilbert Rd., Chandler) with your dog or cat that needs microchipped. Walk-ins only, no appointments. There will also be DAPP vaccines for dogs, which vaccinates against Parvo and canine distemper. Call Friends for Life at 480-497-8296 or email info@azfriends.org for more details. Kona Grill: From March 14-21, enjoy deals to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, including $3 drinks and $6 corned beef sliders during happy hour Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.

From March 14-21, enjoy deals to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, including $3 drinks and $6 corned beef sliders during happy hour Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close. RA Sushi is offering a buy one, get one free lunch deal through March 26, Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its North Scottsdale location.

is offering a buy one, get one free lunch deal through March 26, Monday through Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its North Scottsdale location. Twin Peaks: For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations.

For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations. Del Taco : Enjoy a limited-time Lent-friendly seafood menu from Feb. 21-April 18. Del Taco is also celebrating Fish Fridays by offering guests $2 off any size Fish Taco Meal every Friday through April 18. Anyone can redeem this digital-exclusive offer by ordering online or through the Del Taco Rewards app—just add any size “Fish Friday Meal Deal” to the cart to apply the discount.

: Enjoy a limited-time Lent-friendly seafood menu from Feb. 21-April 18. Del Taco is also celebrating Fish Fridays by offering guests $2 off any size Fish Taco Meal every Friday through April 18. Anyone can redeem this digital-exclusive offer by ordering online or through the Del Taco Rewards app—just add any size “Fish Friday Meal Deal” to the cart to apply the discount. Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill not only makes their chips from scratch daily, but they also go above and beyond with their unique “Chips for Charity” program. Customers can enjoy unlimited tortilla chips and salsa for just $5 with a portion of the proceeds going to a different charity each month.

not only makes their chips from scratch daily, but they also go above and beyond with their unique “Chips for Charity” program. Customers can enjoy unlimited tortilla chips and salsa for just $5 with a portion of the proceeds going to a different charity each month. Peter Piper Pizza : For under $25, guests can purchase the Dinner & Play Value deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks and 50 game points (one point per play), at participating locations only. The deal is valid all day, every day.

: For under $25, guests can purchase the Dinner & Play Value deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks and 50 game points (one point per play), at participating locations only. The deal is valid all day, every day. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria : Enjoy Stoking Social Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. with $10 cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off select drinks, and $10 off wine bottles.

: Enjoy Stoking Social Hour daily from 3-5 p.m. with $10 cocktails, $3 off starters and salads, $2 off select drinks, and $10 off wine bottles. The Italian Daughter: Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more.

Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. STK Steakhouse: From March 14- 21, guests can enjoy $6 Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with tater tots and $9 Leprechaun Stilettos during happy hour from 3-6 p.m.

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID required.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Fountain Hills: On March 15, check out the Irish Fountain Fest, which is free to attend and for all ages! Enjoy the greening of the fountain, a kid’s zone, Irish folk music, Celtic rock band, food trucks and more. Then, on March 17 at noon, the iconic fountain will again turn green! Learn more and see the schedule here.

On March 15, check out the Irish Fountain Fest, which is free to attend and for all ages! Enjoy the greening of the fountain, a kid’s zone, Irish folk music, Celtic rock band, food trucks and more. Then, on March 17 at noon, the iconic fountain will again turn green! Learn more and see the schedule here. Scottsdale Promenade’s Glow & Grow Wellness Event : On March 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy a free workout, sound bath, facials, massages, cold plunges, food, activities and more!

: On March 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy a free workout, sound bath, facials, massages, cold plunges, food, activities and more! Mathnasium locations are offering free fun and discounts to celebrate Pi Day on March 14. Enjoy interactive learning stations, pizza, prices and more! You can also get a 12-month membership to Mathnasium for $314 off. To learn more, contact your local center here.

locations are offering free fun and discounts to celebrate Pi Day on March 14. Enjoy interactive learning stations, pizza, prices and more! You can also get a 12-month membership to Mathnasium for $314 off. To learn more, contact your local center here. Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. The Arizona Jewish Historical Society is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust.

is offering free admission on Wednesdays to its current exhibit Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey Through the Holocaust. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.

