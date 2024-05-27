DEALS: National Burger Day deals, candy and more Valley savings for the family

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, May 27-June 2.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with the ABC15 Smart Shopper!

See’s Candies is opening a new location at The Promenade Scottsdale (Suite A-3) on June 1. Starting at 9:30 a.m., enjoy a kick-off celebration with special offers — the first 50 customers will get a special gift, there will be a raffle to win one year of Lollypops and free samples.

ATL Wings is honoring National Burger Day on May 28 by offering guests a free Non-Breaded Chicken Burger with the purchase of any combo meal all day long.

Dog Haus is celebrating National Burger Day on May 28! Use the Haus Rewards app to score two Haus Burgers for the price of one! The offer is available while supplies last, Haus Burgers only; no additions or substitutions. Only available on the Haus Rewards app or online at order.doghaus.com.

White Castle : Throughout May, get $25 gift cards for just $19.21 paying homage to its founding year of 1921. Through May 27, get $3 off any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders, redeemable using code CLUTCHDEAL on the app or a digital coupon available on White Castle's social media channels.

Smoothie King: Try one of their new SK Refreshers, upload your receipt online and you'll be in the drawing for a free $50 ResortPass credit. With the credit, you can redeem the voucher for a hotel day pass to get pool access without having to pay a nightly fee. The Receipts can be uploaded through June 4.

Smoothie King

Johnny Rockets : Throughout the month of May, to promote Mental Health Awareness Month, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free one for yourself, too! Get the freebies here.

: Throughout the month of May, to promote Mental Health Awareness Month, you can send a free milkshake to a friend and get a free one for yourself, too! Get the freebies here. Tipsy Egg: Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas!

Celebrate Mimosa Mondays at Tipsy Egg with buy one, get one mimosas! Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is currently offering $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies - they are $150).

is currently offering $25-50 adoptions for most pets (except puppies - they are $150). Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Macayo’s Mexican Food : Starting May 20, try new happy hour specials and extended hours. Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10.

: Starting May 20, try new happy hour specials and extended hours. Summer happy hour specials will be offered Monday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from open to 3 p.m. Reverse happy hour will be available daily from 8 p.m. to close. Deals include $3 souvenir mug refills, beers for $4, $5 cocktails and margaritas, and food options from $6-10. Dave & Buster’s at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks.

at Tempe Marketplace: Enjoy a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to close. They have $5 Late Night Bites and $5 happy hour drinks. Twin Peaks : From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers.

: From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers. STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

: From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks. Kona Grill : From 9 o.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

: From 9 o.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9. Native Grill & Wings: Get an $8 MyNative Burger, or make it a double for just $2.50 more on May 28.

Do you have any smart ways to save money or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, nurses and seniors



Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) At Four Peaks, teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday from May 6 through July 30.

teachers with a valid ID can get $3 pints at the Four Peaks Pub in Tempe every Tuesday from May 6 through July 30. Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Mike D’s Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

: Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner) The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include: U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

Things to do



Planet Fitness : From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. You can pre-register online now.

: From June 1 through August 31, teens ages 14-19 can work out for free at Planet Fitness with the High School Summer Pass program. You can pre-register online now. Free pickleball clinics : Nature Made is hosting free pickleball clinics at Chicken N Pickle on Saturday mornings in May. Sign up for your spot and see the full schedule here.

: Nature Made is hosting free pickleball clinics at Chicken N Pickle on Saturday mornings in May. Sign up for your spot and see the full schedule here. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Museum of Illusions is celebrating students in May! Students can get $4 off admission (walk-in only) by presenting their Student ID at the door (discount applies to adult tickets only).

Laura Smythe/Philadelphia Business Journal The "Clone Table" at Museum of Illusions Philadelphia. A Museum of Illusions location is set to open in Scottsdale later this year.

is celebrating students in May! Students can get $4 off admission (walk-in only) by presenting their Student ID at the door (discount applies to adult tickets only). Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

: Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here. Kids Bowl Free: Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer.

Click here to find a participating bowling alley, including Main Events across the Valley, that offers kids 2 hours of free bowling per day this spring and summer. Chandler Fire Department Emergency Preparedness Training: Residents can take two-day self-preparedness trainings on June 1 and 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. The event is at Chandler Public Safety Training Center. The event is free, but space is limited. Sign up here.

