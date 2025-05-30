Deals, freebies and limited-edition merch to celebrate 602 Day on June 2

The annual 602 Day is right around the corner, and places around the Valley are commemorating our iconic area code!

Monday is June 2 (6/02), and businesses, government departments, and more want to celebrate with the community. Here are some of the fun ways to celebrate our home and save a little cash at the same time, according to the official 602 Day website:



Peter Piper Pizza: Guests can score a fan-favorite combo of the new Cheddar Dippers AND a regular ICEE Mango Tajín for just $6.02 at participating Phoenix-area locations.

Phoenix Zoo is offering $6.02 admission to all guests that day!

Scooptacular Arcadia: Two Single Scoops for $6.02

LRG Air Conditioning and Services LLC: HVAC Tune Up for $60.20 and a Chance To Win a Gift Card for $60.20 to Home Depot!

Aji Spa: Enjoy $60.20 Off Any Treatment Of $150+.

The VIG Arcadia: $6.02 House Margarita

Phoenix Art Museum: $6.02 general admission to all Seniors and Youth 6-17 (5 and under is always free!)

Amadio Ranch/Peach Pit Bistro: $6.02 Discount Off $25+ Order From The Peach Pit Bistro

Orange Blossom Pilates LLC: 1 Pilates Class for $6.02.

The popular Arizona brand, State Forty Eight, is also offering limited-edition 602 Day shirts.

The City of Phoenix says the Phoenix Fire Department will also be distributing 602 smoke detectors, senior centers will be hosting themed activities, and there will also be a free bike rodeo with free helmets and safety tips.

See the full list and map of deals and events here.