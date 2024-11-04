DEALS: Election Day treats, specials for veterans and families, and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, Nov. 4 -10.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Through the end of the year, El Pollo Loco is offering 2 for $5 tacos every Tuesday (with the option to add chips, salsa and a drink for $2.50 extra). Loco Rewards Members can get 3 tacos for $5!

Johnny Rockets : On Nov. 5, get one free shake with any in-store purchase when you show proof you voted in this election, like with your "I Voted" sticker).

Fazoli's : Get $2 off signature bakes at participating locations, in-store only on Nov. 5.

Lou Malnati's : From Oct. 29-Nov. 26, spend $125 and get $25 to spend in January 2025.

Kona Grill : Get all-you-can-eat traditional sushi rolls on Sushi Sundays. Adults are $39 and kids are $19, or you can upgrade to specialty rolls for $10 more. It includes miso soup and seaweed salad. The deal is dine-in only, every Sunday from 3 p.m. to close, at its Desert Ridge and Gilbert locations.

Fatburger : Get a free cookie with any purchase in-store or online through Fatburger.com. Use code trickortreat24 at checkout.

: Get a free cookie with any purchase in-store or online through Fatburger.com. Use code trickortreat24 at checkout. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Brody’s Italian is opening at 11:30 a.m. starting Oct. 14 for lunch. You can get the combo deal (half salad, half sandwich, and soft drink) for $18 every day from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Duck Donuts : Get a medium Lemonade Refresher with any donut for just $5 from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the end of the year.

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Grand Canyon University students can get 10% off their bill when they show their school IDs.

: Grand Canyon University students can get 10% off their bill when they show their school IDs. Every football Sunday, Shake Shack is offering a free Chicken Shack sandwich! To get a FREE Chicken Shack: place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shake Shack app or website for delivery or pick-up and enter promo code CHICKENSUNDAY. Limit one free sandwich per order. The deal is valid through Dec. 15.

ATL Wings: On game days when Arizona collegiate teams and the Arizona Cardinals play at their home stadiums, ATL Wings fans will receive six free wings with the purchase of every dozen wings. This special is available at all statewide ATL Wings locations and by using the All The Luv Wings App.

On game days when Arizona collegiate teams and the Arizona Cardinals play at their home stadiums, ATL Wings fans will receive six free wings with the purchase of every dozen wings. This special is available at all statewide ATL Wings locations and by using the All The Luv Wings App. Urban Agave: Enjoy Girls Night Out (GNO) every Wednesday for just $25! You’ll get a bottle of wine, a hummus plate or cheese crisp, and other sharables.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi's famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4.

is offering a limited-time-only deal— Slices ASAP. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, guests can get a slice of Grimaldi’s famous pizza, a soda, and side salad for only $10.99. Guests can also opt for a slice and soda for only $7.49. One slice is only $4. Hamburguesas Y Cervezas offers $12 lunch specials every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Urban Agave : Get $2 off House Margs and other special offers every day from 3-6 p.m.

Desert Ridge Marketplace restaurant deals : Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here.

: Every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find a variety of specials including free drinks and sides, BOGO deals, and percentage-off discounts. Participating restaurants include Jimmy Johns, Dirty Dough, Thirsty Lion, Fly Bye and more. See the full list of offers here. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

Twin Peaks : From 10 p.m. to close, get $2 off wells, drafts and select appetizers.

STK Steakhouse : From Sunday to Thursday, from 9 p.m. to close, get $3 oysters, $6 sliders and Wagyu meatball, $9 Wagyu tacos and more. They also have surf-and-turf specials and discounted drinks.

Kona Grill : From 9 p.m. until close every day, get dishes from $3-9.

Free pet microchips are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here.

are available through Maricopa County Animal Care and Control through the end of the year for Valley dog owners. Pet owners can sign up for an appointment here. Big’s American Bar & Grill is introducing new daily specials and happy hour offerings, like $2 sliders and sides on Mondays, $2 street tacos on Tuesdays, $10 for 10 wings on Wednesdays, $9 ribs and fries on Thursdays, and more.

Deals for teachers, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Rainbow Ryders : November 8-17, the locally-loved hot air balloon ride company is offering sunrise hot air balloon flights at a discounted rate of $165 per person (including their party). Valid for active and retired military. To redeem discount, passengers can call to book at 480.299-0154.

Dave & Buster's in Tempe: From Nov 8-11, veterans and active military with valid ID can get a free entree (up to $20) and a $10 Power Card for games. Veterans and active military will still receive our regular 15% discount on food and beverages, which they can combine with the free entrée offer for even greater savings.

The Museum of Illusions is offering free admission for veterans and active military personnel from Nov. 9 - Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Chandler Opera Company is offering a free Veterans Appreciation Concert on Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Worship Center at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. Donations are accepted and any profit will be used to support their non-profit organization that helps homeless veterans.

is offering a free Veterans Appreciation Concert on Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Worship Center at Risen Savior Lutheran Church. Donations are accepted and any profit will be used to support their non-profit organization that helps homeless veterans. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

Mike D's Famous Funnel Cakes : Teachers can get 20% off each visit. (Located at 8830 S. Kyrene Rd. in the Barro's Pizza parking lot - southwest corner of Kyrene & Warner)

The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

Things to do



CIVANA is offering a "BOGO Getaway + Giftaway" stay. The resort and spa in Carefree says that from now until Nov. 5, 2024, guests who book a stay through February 2025 will receive an equal complimentary summer 2025 stay. You can gift the stay to a loved one or keep it for yourself! Book a stay here.

Taliesin West in Scottsdale is offering a discount 'Discovery Day' on Nov. 9. Adults are $5 and kids 12 and under are free. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more and reserve your spot here.

The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

Tempe Youth Transit Pass : Kids 6-18 years old can get free transit passes to use light rail, streetcar and Valley Metro buses. Passes will be valid from June 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. Get one here.

Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free. Every month, Chicken N' Pickle offers a free adaptive pickleball class to those with physical and mental disabilities. The class includes wheelchairs, pickleball equipment, and assisted help for those looking to participate in this trending sport.

