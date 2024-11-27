Black Friday deals happening all week long at Target, Walmart and more

You don't have to wait until Friday to get those Black Friday savings.

Walmart has a 'Black Friday Deals' event happening now through Sunday, Dec. 1. Target also has Black Friday deals now through Nov. 30 online and in stores, including 50% off home decor, kitchen products, tech, toys and more.

"Target definitely understands that this time of year is very important for families to celebrate these moments," said Berto Gonzalez, with Target. "So the best way and advice that I could give to everybody is to sign up for our Target Circle program which is free for any guest to sign up and that carries our biggest deals and our best information for all the deals that we carry at Target."

Smart Shopping Expert Trae Bodge says you can find some of the biggest discounts while shopping for technology this year.

She says you can find home appliances up to 40% off and beauty products 25% off on average. She says you may be able to save even more by checking deal sites for extra coupons, signing up for loyalty programs, and taking advantage of cash back on debit or credit cards.