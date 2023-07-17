Back-to-school: How to set up a wish list as a teacher or support teachers in need

The school year is about to start and teachers are getting ready to welcome students into their classrooms! With that, teachers are trying to stock their classrooms to best set up their students for success.

Any parent knows that back-to-school shopping can add up quickly, and teachers need many of the same supplies, oftentimes paying out of their own pockets.

Some teachers have found that creating an online wishlist is a helpful way to list needed supplies with the hopes that parents, friends, families, and even strangers will donate to their classrooms.

Retailers such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, Lakeshore Learning, and Scholastic have wishlist or registry features. Once a wishlist is made, teachers can then share the link for people to purchase items.

Lakeshore Learning has a feature that allows you to search for a teacher's wishlist. Either enter a teacher's name or search for wishlists for a school in your ZIP code.

Teacher Wishlists, a nonprofit, is an additional website where teachers can make a wishlist and people can find wishlists either by city and state or at random.

You can also check out the Valley non-profit Treasures 4 Teachers. For a $35 membership fee, teachers can go to their warehouse and get all kinds of items for a fraction of the cost. See ABC15's previous story on this program here.

For teachers or families looking to purchase things for classrooms, ABC15 has made a list of free or low-cost supplies for the 2023-2024 school year.

Around the Valley, businesses have offers to show appreciation to our educators.