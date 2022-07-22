PHOENIX — "Amazon boxes just started showing up at my door and I was so excited. It was like Christmas in the middle of July. And my husband was like, ‘Oh my gosh, where did all these Amazon boxes come from? What are you ordering?’ I was like, ‘It's not me!” laughs Deer Valley Special Education Teacher, Erica Pharr.

It may seem like Pharr is going on a self-induced shopping spree, but multi-colored supplies from strangers arrived at her home from a link she shared on social media.

"This is all stuff that actually people have purchased for me via my Amazon Wishlist,” Pharr says.

And that Wishlist, isn’t frivolous for Pharr and other staff. She says, “This all ends up coming out of my pocket.” Pharr goes on, “So many teachers have it and I know I'm not the only one that struggles with back to school.”

"On top of that, I know just that everybody's struggling right now with inflation and everything and how expensive everything is,” Pharr says. “It really means a lot to me when somebody helps contribute to my Wishlist.”

The supplies are going far for Pharr’s Special Education class in the Deer Valley School District.

"It's really difficult for teachers to be able to afford a perfect classroom and getting all the supplies that they want their students to have, especially after the summer,” Pharr says.

ABC15 asks Pharr why she does this.

“I just have such a big heart for my students,” Pharr says. “A box of pencils is just so helpful, and it makes us all so happy that other people want to help our classroom to be successful.”