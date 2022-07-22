Resources for teachers: Wish lists, discounts, and deals

PHOENIX — Teachers are heading back to class as a new school year gets underway for students in Arizona. That means teachers are in need of supplies, classroom materials, and necessities that the schools do not provide. Some teachers have found that creating an online wish list is a helpful way to list needed supplies with the hopes that parents and friends will donate to their classrooms.

This is easy to do! Here’s a step-by-step guide from Amazon.

Your shipping address is hidden and any items bought from the list will be removed as they are received. So, you can keep track of the orders that are placed. Once you’ve created your list, you can share it with your network by either inviting people or posting the link on class announcements and websites.

Teachers can also get a discount on an Amazon Prime membership by using their .EDU email address. This will give them 6-months free access to everyone included in Prime and then only be charged $7.49/month (normally $14.99/month).

Perks included with Amazon Prime membership that teachers can use in their classrooms:

Prime video – Thousands of movies and shows available for free

Amazon Prime Music – 2 million songs and millions of podcasts. You can also set up a classroom playlist.

Amazon Kids+ - Kid-friendly books, movies, apps and more. Prime members get a 40% discount.

Amazon also offers free printable lesson plans, activities, games and more.

Plus, Amazon lists teacher deals and popular items here.

If you’re not a fan of Amazon, there are several other retailers who have a “Wishlist” feature:

You can also check out the Valley non-profit Treasures 4 Teachers. For a $35 membership fee, teachers can go to their warehouse and get all kinds of items for a fraction of the cost. See ABC15 Allison Rodriguez’s story on this program here.

We have more discounts and savings listed for Back-to-School items on ABC15.com/SmartShopper.