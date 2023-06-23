LIST: Where families, teachers can get free or low-cost supplies for the 2023-2024 school year

PHOENIX — Community organizations are helping Valley families and teachers be prepared for back-to-school time.

Check the list below for places to get free or low-cost school supplies. Some of the distribution events are held on specific days and may require registration. Many of the events are first come, first served.

Four Peaks for Teachers is giving out school supply kits to teachers across the state. There are a handful of events around the Valley and state, but teachers need to sign up to receive the supplies. Events are held between July 12-July 27 . Register and learn more here.

Arizona Helping Hands provides assistance for families with foster children. As part of its Back-to-School Initiative, the organization provides new backpacks for kids entering preschool through high school. School-appropriate clothing is also available. Mobile pop-up shops will be launching on July 14, 2023 . For more information, click here.

Living Word Bible Church in Mesa is hosting a Back to School Kicks4Kids Outreach event on July 22 from 9 -11 a.m. Students will receive a new pair of sneakers, a backpack and supplies. Haircuts and breakfast are also provided. To attend, you must register online.

Vineyard North Phoenix Church is hosting a back-to-school walk-thru giveaway on July 22 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Middle- and high-schoolers can also get sports physicals. The supplies are first-come, first-served and you’ll need to register for a time slot for a sports physical. For more information, click here.

RISE and DREAM’s Back to School Fresh Start event will be held on July 23, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at ASU Prep Academy’s Downtown Phoenix Campus. For more information, click here.

HeroZona’s Tools 4 School drive-thru event provides book bags, notebooks, writing utensils, and other supplies for students to start the year off being prepared. The event is set to take place at American Legion Travis L. Williams Post 65 from 7 to 9 a.m. on July 29, 2023 . For more information, click here.

Phoenix Rescue Mission is hosting a school supply giveaway on July 29 at Sullivan Elementary School. For more information, click here.

Military families can take part in a Back-to-School Brigade event through Operation Home Front to get school supplies. You’ll need to register online for all events. An event in Glendale is set for July 30, 2023. Get more information here.

Treasures 4 Teachers offers free and low-cost school supplies for educators across Arizona. In order to gain access to the resources, you must register to become a member of the Tempe-based organization. You can do so here.

The Salvation Army says families in need of back-to-school assistance can contact their child’s school, local Corps location or call Family Services at 602-267-4122.

NourishPHX offers resources for families including food, clothing, and school supplies.

Back to School Clothing Drive provides new school outfits and uniforms, backpacks, and school supplies to children in need. You can sign up to receive the resources through Project:WEAR here if you are a Maricopa County resident.

Did we miss an event, or do you know of another resource for families and teachers? Let us know by emailing share@abc15.com.