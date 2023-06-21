Phoenix Rescue Mission hoping to help hundreds of kids get back to school

PHOENIX — Phoenix Rescue Mission is calling on the community to help with its annual Back-to-School Community Event coming up in July!

Phoenix Rescue Mission Warehouse coordinator Kaesie Carroll says inflation has been especially hard for families to keep up with and more families are needing to reach out for help.

The nonprofit is hoping to help more than 600 children get ready for the new school year.

They're looking for new:



Backpacks

Gym shoes

Writing utensils

School uniforms

Hygiene items

And more!

A full list of items needed can be found here.

Phoenix Rescue Mission

There are three ways to help:



You can shop online using their Back To School wishlist.

In-person donations are accepted at the Phoenix Rescue Mission Warehouse (2515 N. 34th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009). The warehouse is open from 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

You can also make a monetary donation by emailing gikhelp@phxmission.org or calling 602-346-3347.

Donations will be accepted until July 25 and the community giveaway will happen July 29 at Sullivan Elementary School.