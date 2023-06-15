NourishPHX collecting school supplies for families in need

PHOENIX — Fighting poverty 40 years and counting, NourishPHX is helping Arizona families every day of the week.

"Anyone can come in and get services. That includes food, clothing, job assistance, sign-ups for food stamps and access, as well as any classes and activities that we do," said Kat Eglezos, the program director at the social services non-profit organization.

She tells ABC15, that every meal, every item of clothing, and every class taught inspires hope and dignity.

Now through June 30, NourishPHX is hosting a school supply drive.

The goal is to give 400 stuffed backpacks to kids.

Christina Alcazar, a long-time volunteer, tells ABC15 that getting kids geared up before school starts makes a huge difference for the entire school year.

"How we get our leaders for tomorrow is setting them up for a great opportunity to go to school, be comfortable, feel confident in themselves so that they have all the tools they need to succeed, and I love that we offer that here."

Eglezos also says, "Backpacks are really big right now. Notebooks are also really big, and specifically spiral notebooks. That's something that every age group, every type of kid can use."

She's challenging everyone to donate something and help make a difference.

Whether it's a new or gently used backpack, pencils, markers, paper, or folders for class work, Eglezos says, "We couldn't do this without our partners and volunteers and everybody in our network. I mean, literally none of that happens without the support and donations. Most of what we do is donation based."

Find a donation location or see how to donate online here.