LIST: Freebies, discounts for teachers around the Valley

Thank you, teachers!

Businesses around the Valley, state and country are showing a little gratitude for our educators by offering deals and freebies:

Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill is offering free tickets to teachers from July 14 - July 31. All local school and district employees can show a current educator ID and see a movie for free. The deal is valid for any new releases Monday - Thursday, and screenings before 5 p.m. on Friday - Sunday. See locations here.

At Four Peaks Brewing Co., teachers can get $4 Core 4 Pints all day on Tuesdays. Just show a valid teacher ID to get the Teacher Tuesdays discount.

Michaels offers a 15% discount for teachers all year long with a free rewards membership! Just show your teacher ID at checkout!

Sam’s Club is offering educators a membership deal for 60% off! Teachers can get a membership for $20 from July 17-August 15. The offer is redeemable online and in clubs for new members who are state-licensed/certified PreK classroom teachers, PreK-12 principals and assistant principals, PreK-12 school employees, and college and university professors.

While Costco doesn't offer free or discounted memberships, they do provide an exclusive offer for teachers to join Costco as a new member and receive a $20 Costco Shop Card!

Headspace offers free access to K-12 teachers and staff. About Headspace: "Whether you’re feeling inspired to connect more with your students or you’re looking for a new way to bring calm to your classroom, Headspace can help students build healthy habits that last a lifetime. Better focus, less stress, and happier thoughts are just a few minutes away."

Phoenix Premium Outlets is hosting a Back to School and Teacher Appreciation event on July 15 from 12-3 p.m. inside the food court. The first 50 teachers to visit the Phoenix Premium Outlets table will get a free tote bag and reusable water bottle. There will be activities, games, a photo booth and school supply drive benefitting students at Boys & Girls Club of Gila River Indian Community Sacaton Branch.

Know of a deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.