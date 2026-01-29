As winter shoulder season offers budget-friendly vacation, travel experts name their top picks

CAREFREE, AZ — Winter shoulder season, the stretch between late January and February, is shaping up to be one of the most affordable times of year to travel, according to travel experts. After the busy December holiday rush, domestic flight prices typically drop about 10%, while hotels offer discounts of up to 45%, with average nightly rates about 10% lower than in summer, according to Time Out.

For travelers escaping colder climates, Arizona is a popular and wallet-friendly destination.

“I've got snow, ice, and ickiness back home. So this is gorgeous!” Aria Perrin of Fort Wayne, Indiana, said.

Perrin traveled from Indiana to Carefree, Arizona, where she attended the Winter Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, one of many low-cost or free events drawing visitors during the season.

“This is the place to be, especially this time of year; it's just gorgeous,” Perrin said.

Affordability played a major role in her travel decision.

“I got round-trip tickets for $385. So, I mean, can't beat that,” Perrin said.

AAA says Carefree earned a spot on its list of '6 Affordable Winter Getaways' thanks to mild weather, fewer crowds, and free outdoor attractions.

“There's the botanical garden that's totally free up there. It's open 365 days out of the year,” Julian Paredes, a AAA spokesperson, said. “There's the Carefree Regional Park, just really beautiful. So if you really want to just be outdoors, really enjoy that desert wildlife and scenery, Carefree is one of the best places to visit.”

Paredes says traveling during the winter shoulder season offers flexibility and savings across the board - whether flying, booking hotels, or hitting the road.

“It's actually off-season for a lot of the top destinations,” Paredes said. “So if you are going to be traveling right now, you can expect fewer crowds and maybe even some better deals.”

AAA’s list of affordable winter destinations also includes Lake Mead, Nevada, where Hoover Dam tours cost about $40, and Calistoga, California, which offers a Winter in the Wineries Passport for $80.

“Also, a really popular thing to do is just go on a bike ride, just right around the town. There's always a farmer's market almost every weekend,” Paredes said.

Other budget-friendly spots include Whitefish, Montana, with $30 ski rentals at the Glacier Nordic Center, Ogden, Utah, where lift tickets at Powder Mountain start at $109, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which offers free guided snowshoeing tours with views of the Grand Tetons.

“One of the best things about exploring the West during the wintertime is the weather is still pretty good. You're not totally snowed in, and you really can just enjoy that amazing scenery,” Paredes said.

Back in Carefree, small business owners say winter visitors are a welcome boost.

“I've told people time and time again, we have so much to offer in Arizona,” Bree Brouer, a Sunbeat CellarsMaster Marketer, said.

“There's awesome art, awesome wine,” Nick Brouer, Sunbeat Cellars Co-Owner and Master Vintner, said. “It's kind of undiscovered.”

For Perrin, the slower pace of winter travel makes the experience even more meaningful.

“I'm a mother of four,” she said. “It means a lot to me to be able to afford to come out here and be able to relax and enjoy all this.”

Winter shoulder season, Paredes says, offers travelers a chance to explore top destinations without peak-season prices.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.