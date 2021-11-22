Widow of Valley man killed in crash wants justice

TOLLESON, AZ — For Diana Garcia, the pain and anxiety of losing her 29-year-old husband is not like it was the morning of the crash. It's worse.

"My son cries every day. They just want to know where he's at,” she cried.

Peoria police said Robert Garcia was a passenger in a car that ran a red light at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road on March 7.

Diana was told the driver was racing a third friend. They collided with another vehicle.

"The other friend went first. And he said he took the yellow light and when he turned back, it was red and when he turned back he saw the car in smoke," Garcia said.

Garcia was a manager at a local tire shop. Now Diana is left to support herself in the three children - ages 1,2, and 6.

"They miss him every day. They just want to know where he's at,” she said.

Garcia said Peoria police are waiting for another report to determine if charges will be filed.

But after eight months, she questions if anyone will be held responsible.

"I just want justice. I understand it was a night out, but right is right," Garcia said.

We reached out to Peoria police but did not immediately hear back.