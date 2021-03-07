1 dead, 2 injured following two-vehicle crash near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road

One person is dead and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road early Sunday morning.

Peoria police said officers responded to the scene at around 3 a.m. for a vehicle collision.

Officers found three people who were transported to a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a blue SUV was traveling on Cactus Road approaching 83rd Avenue when a gray sedan traveling on 83rd Avenue reportedly did not stop at a red traffic light at the intersection and struck the blue SUV.

The passenger of the gray sedan suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities identified the victim as 29-year-old Robert Garcia, of Phoenix.

The driver of the blue SUV was also taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the gray sedan suffered serious injuries and was also hospitalized.

The collision remains under investigation and authorities believe speed and possible impairment of the driver of the gray sedan may have played a role.