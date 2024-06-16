Volunteers canvass Tolleson neighborhoods to educate on heat safety

TOLLESON, AZ — The City of Tolleson and the American Red Cross partnered together on Saturday to help protect people against the blistering and sometimes debilitating heat that strikes the Valley every summer.

Alverno College nursing students Ryan Lee and Christian Morillo are both braving the sun rays in Tolleson knowing what they are handing out could save a life.

“Especially in Arizona, the summers are getting much hotter and much longer,” said Morillo.

The American Red Cross worked with around 30 volunteers to canvass neighborhoods in Tolleson, sharing tips on how to stay cool in the heat.

“Canvassing allows that interaction with the community, allows them to ask questions and we’re able to share those responses in live time,” said Edgar Olivo, the CEO of the American Red Cross Arizona/New Mexico.

“Prevention is number one. Top priority,” said Lee.

If a door was not answered, canvassers left door hangers with essential info on how to stay safe during a heat wave. Staying hydrated and recognizing the signs of heat-related illness are key.

“Definitely just knowing your limits. If it’s way too hot outside, if you have to be outside, be outside for a minimal amount time as much as needed. Definitely drink a lot of water, always stay hydrated,” said Morillo.

Maricopa County saw a record number of heat-related deaths last year. They are encouraging people to check on their neighbors and other vulnerable populations.

Looking out for each other can only be a good thing under the blazing sun.

“This is one of those things in our backyard where we can start raising awareness, work with communities like the City of Tolleson and check on our neighbor,” said Olivo.

