Juvenile arrested after admitting to threats to West Valley schools

TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson Police Department says a juvenile was arrested and booked into juvenile detention after recent social media threats to West Valley schools.

Police say threats of a school shooting began circulating online last week, with several schools as potential targets.

While the threat was investigated and deemed “not credible,” police found the individual who posted the threats and made an arrest.

Police say the juvenile, who was not identified further, admitted to posting the threats online.

“The juvenile did not have the means to carry out the threats and it was found to be a hoax,” police say.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident involving one person, and there is no evidence to support any credible ongoing threat.