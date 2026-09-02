WATCH: What does a variable setback mean for BESS in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — The Surprise City Council has unanimously approved a new policy that will determine how close large battery energy storage systems can be built near residential areas, opting for a flexible approach instead of a fixed distance requirement.

The new ordinance establishes what city leaders call a "variable setback," allowing officials to require battery storage projects to be located anywhere from 100 feet to 500 feet from nearby homes, depending on the circumstances of each proposal.

Assistant City Manager Lloyd Abrams said the policy gives city staff room to evaluate each project individually and residents more of a voice in how far they want to see BESS be from their homes.

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