Surprise takes first steps toward fixing decade-old pothole problem on 178th Avenue

SURPRISE, AZ — After years of complaints from residents and two separate ABC15 reports highlighting the issue, the City of Surprise is taking steps that could finally lead to repairs on a pothole-ridden stretch of 178th Avenue in northwest Surprise.

Residents who live along 178th Avenue near Deer Valley Road say the roadway has been deteriorating for about a decade, forcing drivers to dodge increasingly large potholes and raising concerns about safety.

“Actually, I'm excited, you know, we can get a good street, good right-of-way here,” said resident Irma Aranda.

For years, neighbors have wondered why the road had not been repaired despite sitting within Surprise city limits.

“We're glad that they're going to fix the holes because somebody can get hurt,” said resident William West.

ABC15 first highlighted the issue two years ago as part of Operation Safe Roads, documenting how motorists routinely swerved around damaged sections of pavement.

Residents said the condition of the road affects everyone who travels through the area, including school buses, sanitation trucks and emergency vehicles.

“School buses pass through here, the city garbage trucks pass through here, Surprise police pass through here,” West said.

The obstacle to repairs was not a lack of awareness, but a property ownership issue.

Through records from the Maricopa County Assessor's Office, it was confirmed that portions of the roadway are privately owned. According to city officials, Surprise does not control the entire right-of-way along 178th Avenue, preventing the city from performing roadway improvements.

Earlier this month, ABC15 revisited the story and spoke with city officials about the long-standing problem. Soon afterward, residents received encouraging news.

“We have received a letter from the city indicating that they're willing to repave the street,” Aranda said.

According to the letter, the city is asking property owners along the roadway to dedicate portions of their right-of-way to Surprise. The dedication would give the city the legal authority needed to maintain and improve the roadway.

City officials are also planning a community meeting to discuss the proposal with affected property owners.

The requested dedication would cover a 30-foot-wide corridor, consisting of approximately 15 feet on each side of the roadway.

Aranda said many neighbors appear willing to cooperate.

“I talked to a few of my neighbors, and they are excited. They are up to giving up their right-of-way,” she said.

For residents, the proposal represents a practical tradeoff. While property owners would surrender a portion of land, it could finally pave the way for a permanent solution to a problem that has lingered for years.

Neighbors say the benefits outweigh the costs.

“Helps a lot to people that really can't do it on their own. You need help,” West said. “And I'm glad that ABC was there to help us out.”

While the road has not yet been repaired, residents say this is the most progress they have seen in years. If property owners agree to the right-of-way dedication and the city moves forward with paving plans, the damaged stretch of 178th Avenue could finally receive the repairs neighbors have been requesting for nearly a decade.

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