Surprise code enforcement activity hits five-year high as city growth accelerates

SURPRISE, AZ — As Surprise continues to add new neighborhoods, businesses, and residents, the city's code enforcement division is busier than it has been in years.

New city data show code enforcement activity reached a five-year high in fiscal year 2026, with approximately 6,200 cases opened and 6,200 cases resolved, according to city officials.

Officials say the increase is largely tied to the city's rapid growth.

“Obviously, as we continue to grow, we have more rooftops to inspect, more neighborhoods, more commercial areas,” said Mindy Davis, Surprise's community development director.

The cases cover a wide range of violations, but city staff says most involve property maintenance issues and zoning-related concerns.

One issue is graffiti.

Near Bell Road and El Mirage Road, city crews recently worked to remove graffiti from public areas. While officials say Surprise does not experience the same level of graffiti as some larger cities, they consider quick response important.

“Graffiti isn't a huge issue here in Surprise, but it is very important that when an area is tagged, that we have a quick response,” Davis said.

According to the city, staff proactively identify most code enforcement cases. However, residents continue to play a major role in reporting problems. About 30% of cases originate from community complaints.

The heightened enforcement activity is noticeable in parts of the city that have undergone recent cleanup and revitalization efforts.

Resident Patricia Rutledge said she has seen improvements in and around Surprise's Original Town Site area.

“They've really cleaned up the park area, they put in a whole new playground in, they opened up the recreational center, which is nice,” Rutledge said.

The city also recently completed cleanup projects that removed approximately 10 tons of trash and 83 discarded tires from areas around the Original Town Site.

“It was...pretty dirty, I guess,” Rutledge said.

While some residents view code enforcement as a quality-of-life issue, city officials argue the work also has a public safety component.

Davis said addressing neglected properties and other nuisance conditions can help prevent larger problems from developing.

“When there is excess blight, blight invites crimes,” Davis said. “So code enforcement, in my opinion, they do have a very important role in the city.”

As Surprise continues to expand, officials expect code enforcement activity to remain elevated.

The city has experienced significant residential and commercial growth in recent years, particularly in northwest Surprise, where thousands of new homes and businesses are planned or under construction.

With that growth comes additional responsibility for inspectors monitoring neighborhoods, commercial centers, and undeveloped properties.

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