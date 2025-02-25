Multiple people stung by bees near Greenway Road and Loop 303 in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Multiple people were stung by bees in a Surprise neighborhood Monday evening, including children, firefighters, and one man who had to be hospitalized.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, Surprise Fire and Medical crews were called to a neighborhood near Greenway Road and Verde Vista Drive, west of Loop 303, for reports of an injured person. When they arrived, they found that a man had unknowingly come across a beehive while checking his mailbox.

The bees became aggressive and stung the man multiple times, and a group of children riding their bikes in the area were also repeatedly stung.

Firefighters reportedly ran to get the children, all said to be between 10 and 15 years old, and put them in the fire truck and away from the swarming bees.

Officials say only the man suffered a large number of stings and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Five kids were treated at the scene, were stung no more than twice, and did not need to be hospitalized.

Four firefighters were also stung during the incident, according to Surprise Fire officials.

A beekeeper was called to the area, which has since been reopened.