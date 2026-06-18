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Man in custody, accused of setting fire to home and vehicles in Surprise

Multiple agencies are investigating the arson case
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SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police are investigating an apparent arson case at a home early Thursday morning.

Officials were called to a home near Grand Avenue and Greenway Road around 3 a.m. for reports of a fire. The caller reportedly told officials that her ex-boyfriend was on the property, setting fire to the home and vehicles.

The suspect was at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, and everyone was safely evacuated, police say.

Police, Surprise Fire-Medical Department Arson Investigators, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

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