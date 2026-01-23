Imagine Prep Surprise implements extra security after social media threat

SURPRISE, AZ — Imagine Prep Surprise says it will have extra safety measures in place on campus Friday after a threatening message was posted on social media.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, school administrators said they became aware of the post earlier in the evening and immediately contacted local authorities.

The letter says there is no indication the threat is credible, but the school is taking precautions out of an abundance of caution.

Law enforcement will be on campus throughout the school day Friday. Students must arrive before school starts in order to enter the building, and once inside, students and staff will remain in their classrooms with no movement between rooms.

Additional staff will be on duty during arrival, lunch, and dismissal, and that entry into the building will not be allowed during the school day except at dismissal. The school field will be closed.

All after-school practices are canceled, and the girls varsity basketball game scheduled for Friday has also been called off.

The letter also encourages parents and guardians to talk with their children about reporting concerning behavior and emphasizes a “see something, say something” approach.

According to the school, families with questions can contact the campus before 6:30 a.m. Friday.