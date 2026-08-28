Growing Orthodox congregation seeks permanent home in West Valley amid population boom

SUN CITY, Ariz. — As the West Valley continues to attract new residents, growth isn't limited to housing developments, retail centers and parks. Local faith communities are growing, too, and one Orthodox Christian congregation says it has reached the point where it needs a larger home.

Nestled between commercial storefronts in a Sun City strip mall, All Saints of North America Orthodox Church has seen a surge in attendance over the past year and a half.

“It’s completely exploding, and we’re busting at the seams,” said parishioner Rachel Peck. “I mean, we only have the one bathroom.”

Church leaders say approximately 120 people have joined the congregation during that period, making space increasingly difficult to find during services and community events.

“The West Valley is growing, and so are we,” said Father John Peck, the church’s archpriest and rector. “We’ve had to move every three years because we’ve outgrown everywhere we’ve been.”

Now, the mission parish is launching a fundraising campaign aimed at securing land for a permanent campus that would serve Orthodox Christians across the region.

The church's vision includes what leaders say would become the largest Orthodox church campus in the West Valley, featuring a sanctuary, private school, playgrounds and a cemetery. Church officials hope to purchase land near State Route 303 and create a centralized location for worshippers from Surprise, El Mirage, Waddell and other surrounding communities.

“We want to get to the point that you don’t have to drive an hour to get to an Orthodox church,” Rachel Peck said.

Father Peck said the project is about more than constructing new buildings.

“We need a central place in the Western Valley for people to come to, have fellowship, have community,” he said.

The congregation's expansion comes as Eastern Orthodox Christianity experiences renewed growth in parts of the United States. Church leaders and members say they are seeing increased interest from younger adults seeking faith communities and deeper connections.

Walker Trimble, a professor at Grand Canyon University and a parishioner, said many young people are searching for meaning and belonging.

“I have students coming into my office all the time and spend hours there asking me how it is that they can build a life of meaning and purpose,” Trimble said.

The congregation's initial fundraising goal is $300,000, which church leaders say would provide the funds needed to secure land for the project.

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