Flooded roads, school delays highlight challenges of monsoon season in northwest Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Heavy monsoon rains left roadways flooded and disrupted travel across parts of the West Valley this week, particularly in rural areas of northwest Surprise where limited drainage infrastructure can quickly turn roads into waterways.

Residents say the impacts were felt well beyond the morning commute.

“All that rain has to go somewhere. Out here, it often ends up on the road,” said Karen, a parent at Desert Oasis Elementary School.

On Tuesday, flooding shut down portions of Patton Road near 195th Avenue, with some drivers still attempting to navigate through standing water despite the closure.

“You would need even like a four-wheel-drive car to even get through some areas,” Karen said. “The roads, they get really bad.”

The flooding also affected local schools.

According to the school, some school buses were unable to reach students who live along rural roadways near Desert Oasis Elementary, forcing families to adjust plans and causing delays for some children trying to get to class.

“There’s a couple washes that even go through some neighborhoods, so it causes a few delays to get the kids to and from school,” Karen said.

Other roads in the area also experienced problems. Dale Lane and 175th Avenue were among the roadways closed because of high water Tuesday morning.

While more developed portions of Surprise generally benefit from extensive stormwater infrastructure, residents in outlying areas say flooding remains a recurring issue after significant rainfall.

“Only the areas that have the newer communities have those paved nice roads, but some of us back here, the roads are absolutely a mess,” Karen said.

The challenges come as Surprise continues to experience rapid growth, particularly in its northwestern reaches, where new housing developments are expanding into previously rural areas.

Flooding concerns are expected to remain part of that growth conversation.

According to climate risk analysis firm First Street, Surprise's overall flood risk is considered relatively minor compared with other communities. However, the organization estimates that about 24,000 properties in the city could face some level of flood risk over the next 30 years, representing roughly 30% of properties in Surprise.

City officials encourage residents to prepare for storm season and offer free sand and sandbags when heavy rain is forecast.

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