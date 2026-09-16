Cheesecake Factory coming to Surprise's Village at Prasada

SURPRISE, AZ — Residents of Surprise will soon have another dining option at one of the West Valley's busiest shopping destinations.

The Cheesecake Factory plans to open a new restaurant at the Village at Prasada development near Loop 303 and Waddell Road, according to an announcement from developer SimonCRE. The restaurant is expected to open in late 2027.

The new location will join the existing restaurant row at Village at Prasada, which already includes Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Barrio Queen, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers and O.H.S.O. Brewery. The project will also include a family-oriented splash pad, updated restaurant row signage and additional retail and restaurant space at the southeast corner of Prasada Parkway and Alexandria Way.

The Cheesecake Factory will occupy approximately 7,500 square feet, while another 21,100 square feet of shop and restaurant space is planned as part of the expansion.

Village at Prasada has become one of the major retail centers in the West Valley since opening in 2023. The development includes retailers such as Target, Nordstrom Rack, Dick's Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, Sprouts Farmers Market, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Burlington, Sephora and Kohl's.

In a statement, David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory, said the company was aware of local demand for a Surprise location.

“We were delighted to learn that the residents of Surprise have been asking to have us open there,” Overton said.

The announcement also comes after years of requests from residents, according to the City of Surprise.

“This is such a sweet win for Surprise,” said Jeanine Jerkovic, the city's economic development director. “For years, our residents have told us that The Cheesecake Factory is the restaurant they want the most.”

According to the developer, The Cheesecake Factory has been the most-requested restaurant in city surveys over the past five years and is expected to create dozens of jobs once it opens.

For Surprise residents, the addition means another nationally recognized restaurant choice without having to leave the city, as Village at Prasada continues to expand along the rapidly growing Loop 303 corridor.

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