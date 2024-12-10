Watch Now
Affordable housing project breaks ground in Surprise in partnership with Native American Connections

45 townhomes for low-income families
SURPRISE, AZ — A new affordable housing project broke ground in Surprise on Monday. The project near El Mirage and Bell roads is a partnership between Native American Connections, Maricopa County, the West Valley Collaboration, the City of Surprise, and other partners.

The project promises 45 affordable three-bedroom townhomes designated for low-income families. It is located within walking distance of a park, grocery stores, a library, and health facilities, according to organizers.

The neighborhood, called Cross Winds @ Three Star Pointe, will have job readiness services as well as financial planning classes and on-site monthly healthcare options.

