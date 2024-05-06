'We deserve to vote on something of this magnitude': Peoria residents speak out on proposed airport

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria city leaders are scheduled to discuss building an airport using taxpayer dollars. In Tuesday's meeting, city council members will get their first look at an airport feasibility study.

It's unclear how much the project will cost but purchasing land for the airport could cost $30 million.

According to the city, the airport would not be used for airlines or cargo planes. Instead, it would be used for light to mid-sized business jets and general aviation.

Still, many residents are against the idea of a new airport.

"I personally don't see a need for it," said Megan Staub, a Peoria resident. "We can do so much better than an airport and surrounding it with industry."

A Change.org petition to halt the project has already received more than 1,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, during a recent meeting, Mayor Jason Beck said the airport could have a huge economic impact.

Beck compared the proposed airport to Scottsdale's airport and said their airport had a $10 billion economic impact.

"I just want a portion of that to the city of Peoria," he said.

During that meeting, Councilmember Brad Shafer asked staff when the public would be included in some of the talks.

City staff told him they would start reaching out once they had received the first study.

Additionally, Shafer pointed out that money to improve Paloma Park had been removed from the proposed budget and new money had been set aside to pay for the land for the airport.

"On behalf of the Mesquite district, Paloma Park is important, so I'd like to request we add Paloma Park expansion," Shaffer said.

Residents told ABC15 they thought the city should let voters decide if they want an airport.

"We deserve to vote on something of this magnitude," said Susan Muha, another Peoria resident. "What they're doing, we don't learn about until it's finished."

Ed McKelvey moved to Peoria in 2017 and shared that same sentiment.

He told ABC15 he was surprised by the city's decision to try and build an airport. He wants the money to go to the park.

"When I think about the economic impact, you have to consider the trade-offs with that," McKelvey said. "It might produce revenue for the city but is it a net positive?"

The city said it will post the feasibility study on its website after Tuesday's meeting.

ABC15 reached out to the city for an interview but they declined, however, a spokesperson sent a statement:

"Simply put, we are exploring the possibility as our City Council is focused on growing our economic development initiatives to support future revenue generation to support the services that our residents depend on such as police, fire, and parks."