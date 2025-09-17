Veterans' forum in Peoria to tackle aging, mental health, and housing challenges

PEORIA, AZ — As Arizona’s veteran population ages, advocates are ramping up efforts to connect former service members and their families with critical resources, from housing and mental health support to end-of-life planning.

The Veterans Community Forum, set for Thursday, September 18, at the Rio Vista Community Center in Peoria, aims to address the unique challenges facing veterans over 60, as well as their caregivers.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with registration beginning at 9 a.m., will feature subject matter experts, resource panels, and opportunities for veterans to ask questions about benefits and services.

“A lot of veterans don’t really understand what programs the VA or the state has that can help them as they age,” said Tom Eisiminger, president of the Veterans Medical Leadership Council. “Programs get added all the time, and they change all the time. It’s important for veterans and their families to stay informed.”

Eisiminger highlighted the alarming rates of veteran suicide, particularly among younger veterans aged 17 to 34, as well as a spike in suicide rates for those over 72.

“We have to do something,” he said, noting that stable housing, employment, and social connections are key factors in preventing crisis.

Cynthia Olortegui, a leader with the Veterans Community Forum, emphasized the event’s role as a platform for identifying and addressing issues facing Arizona veterans.

“We’re going to put together subject matter experts and resources on a panel for everyone to see and answer those questions that everyone’s asking,” she said. “If we’re still not addressing those issues, we’ve got key players in the audience representing congressional offices and legislators to bring concerns up the chain.”

Among the topics to be discussed are the importance of the DD-214 form for veterans and their spouses, navigating VA enrollment, and combating isolation among aging and transitioning veterans. Caregivers are also encouraged to attend, as the forum will cover support programs available to them.

The event is open to veterans, caregivers, and providers, but space is limited and registration is required at veteranscommunityforum.com.

“This is not a political venue,” Olortegui said. “We want the buy-in from everybody. These are issues that need to be addressed.”

For more information about the Veterans Medical Leadership Council, visit arizonavmlc.org.