Peoria High School classes canceled Friday as crews clean up damage, restore power

PEORIA, AZ — Powerful monsoon storms moved through the Valley Thursday night, leaving behind damage in multiple areas and closing a Peoria school.

The storms knocked out power to thousands of utility customers, downed trees, and snapped power lines over roadways.

Crews have been working in the area of 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road to repair downed power lines. The damage led to road closures near that intersection and several others, according to Peoria Police Department.

#TrafficAlert - Multiple closures due to storm damage & power lines down.

- 83rd Ave / Cactus Rd Intersection - All directions

- 91st Ave from Peoria to Grand Ave.

- Cactus Rd from 83rd to 91st Ave

- 79th Ave from Cactus to Peoria Ave

- 79th Ave & Columbine Rd pic.twitter.com/K6h6916Czf — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) August 19, 2022

Peoria Unified School District says multiple schools in the area have canceled classes Friday due to the power outage.

The schools impacted include Peoria High School, Peoria Flex Academy, and the MET Professional Academy. Peoria Flex Academy and the MET Professional Academy are on the campus of Peoria High School.

The district says they are currently evaluating other campuses.

"The campus does not have air conditioning, lighting or safe access to the school parking lot or buildings. We ask that parents please not send their children to school, even once power is restored. Bus routes will not run to Peoria High School today. Our teachers do not have access to report to campus to pick up supplies necessary to hold school remotely."

Maricopa County Flood Control District recorded rain totals of nearly an inch near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road, more than half an inch near 83rd and Grand avenues, and 0.83” near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive.

RAIN TOTALS

More storm activity is expected in the Valley over the next several days.

Storms that develop across Arizona will be capable of producing heavy rain that could quickly lead to flooding or flash flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday night for most of Arizona.