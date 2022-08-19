POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power around the Valley Thursday

PHOENIX — Thousands of utility customers were without power after monsoon storms moved through the Valley Thursday night.

Between SRP and APS, there were approximately 15,816 Valley customers without power as of 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

According to the SRP outage map, about 3,547 Valley customers were without power Sunday evening. All storm-related outages appeared to have been resolved Monday morning. To see if your area is affected, click here.

According to the APS outage map, about 12,269 Valley customers were without power Sunday evening. That number was down to about 500 Monday morning, but it's unclear whether the continued outages were related to weather. To see if your area has been affected, click here.

