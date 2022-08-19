RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-18-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the north and south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Thursday afternoon.

How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 7:20 p.m.):

Apache Junction: 0.20"

Camp Creek: 2.20"

Cave Creek: 0.87"

Lake Pleasant: 0.94"

McDowell Mountain Regional Park: 0.12"

New River: 1.50"

North Mountain: 0.04"

Norterra: 0.24"

North Phoenix (near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive): 0.28"

Usery Mountain Regional Park: 0.43"

Wickenburg: 0.28"



